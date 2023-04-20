Bettendorf will not increase its tax levy rate for the next fiscal year under a budget approved Tuesday by the City Council.

As with all local governments in Iowa, Bettendorf wrestled with an unexpected drop in property tax revenue while in the throes of the budget season because of a state correction to taxable-value calculations.

The city considered raising its tax levy rate by a nickel, which would've added about $7 to the average Bettendorf home's annual taxes. The bulk of it, which would've brought in about $137,000 in additional revenue, would've paid for a new position in the community development department. It also would've upgraded a part-time position to full-time and dedicated some dollars to library materials.

Instead, the city will maintain its levy rate at $12.65 per $1,000 of taxable value. And it'll include the new position — one that is to cut down on delays in processing construction plans, city officials have said.

In order to do so, Bettendorf Finance Director Jason Schadt said, the city drew about $80,000 from reserves.

The $95 million budget Bettendorf approved on Tuesday looks different than the one city staff proposed in January, Schadt said.

To handle the drop in revenue, the city opted not to fill a few new position requests in the library, decided against reclassifying some positions, moved around expenditures and raised permitting fees.

Property assessments recently hitting mailboxes won't take effect for the fiscal year beginning July 1, meaning taxable value hasn't risen unless homeowners made big improvements, such as constructing a new building or replacing a roof.

About 80% of the city's new tax revenue in fiscal 2024 is attributed to new construction, Schadt said.

"We're going to take advantage of the continued growth and property valuation to maintain the city's property tax rate at $12.65 per $1,000 in (taxable) valuation," Schadt said.

"This is going to provide some funding for some necessary staffing additions in community development and in solid waste; funding for the strategic plan; funding an aggressive CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) program that includes Forest Grove (Drive)-Middle Road and the Landing project."

City staff also recommended combining several levies into the general levy to "maximize the city's growth" if proposed property tax legislation passes at the state level that would end the use of or limit the growth of some city levies.

How might my taxes and fees change?

For the average Bettendorf house valued at $272,723, the state’s rollback change would add about $18 to a homeowner's annual property tax bill. In total, including increases in sanitary sewer, storm water, and solid waste fees, the cost for city services would go up $40 for the average Bettendorf home in fiscal 2024.

For the average commercial property — valued at $1.028 million — accounting for a change in state law, which dictates now that the first $150,000 in value is taxed at a residential rate, the average Bettendorf commercial property would actually see a lower bill for city services, about $600 less than last year.