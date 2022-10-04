Bettendorf approves plans for aquatic center in deal with YMCA

Bettendorf will sell the Life Fitness Center and build a large aquatics complex in partnership with the Scott County YMCA.

The City Council approved resolutions Tuesday night for a shared-use agreement for "The Landing," which will include a water park and ice rink. The YMCA will reconfigure the fitness center as a youth-focused facility, including an early-learning center, gymnastics and ninja centers, summer sports and camps.

That's upset some advocates of the fitness center, but the city says its closure is necessary to create a showcase amenity.

The only council member to vote against the sale of the center was 1st Ward Ald. Jerry Sechser, who said the fitness center helped older people more vulnerable to cardiovascular disease.

Randy Childers, who urged the council to vote no, said senior citizens have used the center for years.

"There are hundreds of senior citizens who use the life center every week, for over 20 years or longer," Childers said. "Are you willing to vote yes tonight to take the fitness center away from this group?"

The room was packed with with people urging the council to vote no, many saying they support the new amenities but not at the cost of the center.

Chuck Mahoski, who just finished playing tennis at the center before the meeting, said it's a shame the city is willing to lose the center forever and is concerned the maintenance of the water park is going to "cost the city dearly" in the long-term.

"This is not a winning proposition for the citizens of Bettendorf," Mahoski said. "It is a long-term nightmare."

Others spoke in support of the new project, saying that Bettendorf pegs itself as a premiere city, and that the center is not going to remain viable much longer.

Ann Kappler, a resident of Bettendorf for 59 years, said the project will enhance the city. Kappler said she worked on the last two comprehensive plans for the city, and that the project fits exactly in the city's plan.

A member of the Scott County Regional Authority Board, Kappler said the project the largest the board will help fund in its history.

The YMCA will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the aquatic facilities; the city will be responsible for capital expenditures and replacements. The aquatic facilities will be open to the public and Scott County YMCA members.

According to funding provisions in the shared-used agreement, the YMCA agrees to contribute up to $4.5 million, and the city $6 million toward planning, design and construction of aquatic facilities.

The council also approved a resolution to accept a proposal from RDG Planning & Design to sign a contract allowing up to $1.4 million for professional engineering services.