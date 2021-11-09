Bettendorf business owner announces run for U.S. House in Iowa's new 1st District

A political novice, first-time candidate and Bettendorf business owner has announced his intent to run as a Republican in 2022 for the U.S. House in Iowa's new 1st Congressional District.
Kyle Kuehl, who owns and operates FSBO Homes Quad Cities (For Sale By Owner) and launched Code Ninjas Quad Cities -- a franchise that teaches computer coding and STEM education to children ages 5 to 14 -- issued a news release Monday announcing plans to run for the open U.S. House seat representing much of southeast Iowa, including Scott, Clinton, Muscatine, Cedar, Johnson and Louisa counties.
Kuehl, who has "absolutely zero political experience," said he is running on his experience serving in the military and as a business owner.
"When I look at Congress, there are way too few veterans in Congress and way too few business owners in Congress, and, honestly, that’s why not much is getting done," Kuehl said. "Whether left or right, that will appeal to a lot of eastern Iowa folks looking for those attributes in Congress."
According to a press release, Kuehl served as sniper in the Iowa Army National Guard and deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.
"As a business owner, you have to be a decisive person and really understand communication," Kuehl said. "If you can do those two things you’re off to a great start being a successful representative of the people. When it comes to Congress making decisions on foreign policy and veterans it surely helps have someone who has been on the front line serving this country."
Asked why he chose to make his first foray into politics and run for elected office a campaign for Congress, Kuehl said, "when I look at the problems in government, I think our state is doing a great job."
"It’s the elected official on the fed level not getting it done," he said. "That’s where I see the problem and that’s where I see the opportunity," to reduce federal spending and increase support for veterans.