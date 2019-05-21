Bettendorf aldermen on Tuesday unanimously approved a $4.4 million budget amendment to reflect higher spending during the fiscal year ending in June.
City officials say nearly $4.2 million of the overage went toward capital projects deferred from last year. Another $100,000 was added to cover the cost of the city’s flood-fighting efforts this year following Mississippi River rises that caused catastrophic damage in neighboring Davenport. And $156,000 more is earmarked for extra snow removal costs incurred this winter.
Municipal governments in Iowa make adjustments to budgets each year. City officials are required under state law to approve budget changes ahead of each fiscal year’s end to show whether they strayed whatsoever from the original spending plan.
Bettendorf officials also note the city’s operating expenses were only about $2,400 above target.
In other news:
Pay raise for mayor stalled
Bettendorf aldermen will wait another few weeks before beginning the public process for increasing the mayor’s annual pay. Bettendorf’s mayor would get a $10,000-per-year pay raise under the current proposal.
City officials say the mayoral position, which now pays out $15,000 per year, has not seen an increase in compensation for more than 30 years. Should the ordinance see final approval in the coming weeks, the pay raise would take effect in January 2020 after the next municipal election.
The matter received wide support when it was publicly discussed by city officials in December. On Tuesday, Aldermen Frank Baden, at-large, and Jerry Sechser, 1st Ward, expressed support for raising the mayor’s pay, but they said the stall was decided Monday night so council members would have more time to review the increase.
New bodycams, dashcams for Bettendorf police
Aldermen approved spending up to $90,000 on new body and cruiser dashboard cameras for Bettendorf’s police department along with software to download and store footage.
Bettendorf has equipped officers with body cameras for years. But department leaders say several problems have emerged with the current vendor's cameras, including model unreliability; failing to work in unison with other recording devices; and requiring manual activation.
In 2015, Bettendorf police outfitted the entire department with body cameras as a way to improve community policing. The move was made in the wake of the national call for police accountability following the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown at the hands of white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Mo.