Bettendorf City Council to consider Dolan subdivision

Residents expressed a myriad of concerns about storm water runoff impacted by the new development, including how the new development would impact flooding concerns experienced by Manor residents, an apartment complex at the bottom of the hill on Kimberly Road.

Morlok said the current storm sewer pipes are too small to accommodate heavy storms, and result in water running over the ravine, causing erosion and excess water at the Manor. He said the new storm sewer system in the subdivision would alleviate problems faced by Manor residents who told the zoning commission that they experienced water in their units during heavy storms.

The new subdivision’s storm water pipes would collect water that currently drains from homes on Coffelt Avenue and Crestline Drive and would direct it into either storm sewer pipes or into a ditch along the south side of the subdivision and into a wet-bottom water detention pond at the southeast corner of the property.

“How the situation exists now is where all that water is flowing through the field and across the green,” Morlok said. “For 11 and a half acres those pipes are not accommodating the 100-year storm event. There's no way they can do so. They probably need to be double that size.”