Bettendorf City Council to consider Dolan subdivision

Bettendorf City Council will consider approving preliminary plans Tuesday for a subdivision development abutting the border of Davenport by Dolan Homes.
Current residents of the area have written emails, asked questions, and spoken at public meetings about the development, which is in a wooded ravine-like area that neighbors appreciate for the wildlife and nature surrounding their homes.
Kevin Dolan and his father Dan Dolan are proposing single family attached units that are geared toward seniors — one floor layouts with handicap accessible features — housing stock that the two say is in demand in the Quad-Cities.
At a council meeting on Monday, Bettendorf Community Development Director Mark Hunt and City Engineer Brent Morlok summarized staff findings and addressed concerns raised in past meetings and to aldermen by area residents.
The 5.59 acre parcel of land is in a mixed residential district, a more dense residential designation in Bettendorf. As many as 100 units could be developed on the piece of land, Hunt said. Dolan Homes is proposing 26 units.
At the July Planning and Zoning Commission meeting neighbors filled every seat at city hall and asked questions and expressed concerns about the effect of the new development on their neighborhood for more than two hours. The meeting ended in a split vote by the commission to recommend the city council approve the plat, 4-2.
Residents expressed a myriad of concerns about storm water runoff impacted by the new development, including how the new development would impact flooding concerns experienced by Manor residents, an apartment complex at the bottom of the hill on Kimberly Road.
Morlok said the current storm sewer pipes are too small to accommodate heavy storms, and result in water running over the ravine, causing erosion and excess water at the Manor. He said the new storm sewer system in the subdivision would alleviate problems faced by Manor residents who told the zoning commission that they experienced water in their units during heavy storms.
The new subdivision’s storm water pipes would collect water that currently drains from homes on Coffelt Avenue and Crestline Drive and would direct it into either storm sewer pipes or into a ditch along the south side of the subdivision and into a wet-bottom water detention pond at the southeast corner of the property.
“How the situation exists now is where all that water is flowing through the field and across the green,” Morlok said. “For 11 and a half acres those pipes are not accommodating the 100-year storm event. There's no way they can do so. They probably need to be double that size.”
Morlok said there would be a landscape terrace fence near the properties that face the subdivision, but the grading wouldn’t touch the neighbor’s property line.
The fence would also not back up storm water into the current residents’ properties, Morlok said.
Storm water concerns were ones Lynn Gibson, on the zoning commission, said she didn't feel were adequately addressed when she cast her “no” vote. She also said that she didn't feel the developer went above and beyond the requirements, such as for less dense housing. However, other commissioners felt the concerns by residents had been adequately addressed by staff responses.
In answering another common question — on traffic — Morlok said two stop signs would be added to create a T intersection at the entrance to the subdivision. The current entrance to Lincoln Road is a sharp S curve when it turns into Middle Road.
He said city staff conducted a 24-hour count of cars at a similar senior-geared subdivision in the Quad-Cities by Dolan Homes. In 24 hours, an officer posted there counted 141 cars entering and exiting Black Lion Circle in Bettendorf, a 22 unit attached home subdivision similar to the one proposed, Morlok said.
“I think we're still talking a very low volume of traffic,” Morlok said.
Morlok and Hunt said they’d discussed, not for this project, potentially punching Middle Road out onto Kimberly Road in order to make it so the Lincoln Road intersection would be used just for the subdivision, but they said that wouldn’t be in the cards for this project specifically.
Another common concern written to aldermen, Alderman Scott Naumann said, was the name of the subdivision “Cottages at McClellan Heights.” McClellan Heights Historic District is a 188-acre area in Davenport with more than 300 homes listed in the historic registry.
Naumann asked Kevin Dolan if he would consider renaming the subdivision.
“I think some of the correspondence has been emotional, and a lot of it is centered around even the name the McClellan Cottages,” Naumann said. “You know, where it's really not at McClellan.”
“We do recognize that the name has become a distraction,” Kevin Dolan said. “And In the spirit of cooperation, we would be willing to make a change to the name.”
The subdivision would also include 700 feet of sidewalk along Kimberly Road.
The city council will meet at 7 p.m. today at Bettendorf City Hall to consider the proposal.