The Bettendorf City Council on Tuesday shared concerns about the site of a new senior living facility in Bettendorf, deciding unanimously to delay a motion to adjust two city codes.
The result of a partnership formed earlier this year between Genesis Health System and WesleyLife, the senior living center is slated to include about 100 independent living apartments, 20 short-term rehabilitation suites and 20 health care suites. But before work can begin on the new center, named "The Meridian," Bettendorf City Council must pass a land use amendment and a zoning amendment. On Tuesday, the Council voted 7-0 to table both of those motions and keep open a public hearing that began earlier in the night.
“First, you have to change the land use plan for this type of development, then the specific zoning. To do either of those, you have to have a public hearing,” Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher said after the meeting Tuesday. “We don’t want to pass the ordinance because we’re going to go change it.”
At issue for the City Council are the potential ramifications of rezoning the land from A-1 Agricultural/Urban Reserve District to C-2, Community Commercial District.
“My concern is we’re rezoning this to C-2 — last I saw, C-2 allowed gas stations. What control do we have if they decided that in some of this green area, they decided to put a gas station there?” Alderman Scott Webster said. “We have had immediate concerns in the past of gas stations.”
Community Development Director John Soenksen said both Genesis and WesleyLife have committed to the construction of a Genesis Healthplex and construction of the “town center” that will serve as a mini downtown for the residents. “The C2 is the least intensive zoning district they could ask for that encompasses all these uses, as well as future medical office building which is anticipated on the eastern lot,” he told the Council.
But Webster said the overall fear is still there. “Obviously there’s a commitment to the area, but there’s no special use requirement in C-2 to a gas station,” he said. “So I’m concerned there’s not a contingency in there.”
Soenksen told the council that he felt the developer would have “no problem” with that contingency added to the ordinance.
“Certainly, we need gas stations,” Gallagher said after the meeting. “But those corners there, specifically that one, in our land use plan, in our current zone, wouldn’t be a gas station. So the fly in the ointment is if we move into what they want for the project…then they back away and sell it to someone else, it could be a gas station, which we don’t want there.”
But Gallagher stressed that the developer didn’t want that. “They really want to build what they’re going to build,” he said, saying it fits into what the city wants.
Next, the city will ask that WesleyLife exclude gas stations and the city will modify the language.
The project is set to be reviewed Wednesday night by the Planning and Zoning Commission.