Bettendorf doctor announces candidacy for open Iowa Senate district seat

She and her family relocated to Bettendorf six years ago and she has built her own practice, seeing patients with hormone-related conditions as an endocrinologist.

Figaro, a first-time candidate, said she is running to promote "shared accountability as a community" to better protect and provide care and resources for children, the elderly and infirm, and those struggling with mental illness and substance abuse.

"I see those members in our community as needing representation and needing help to improve their status," Figaro said.

She bemoaned Iowa's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think my expectations were not realized and that many people in public health would agree," Figaro said. "And that going forward dealing with our fatigue with the disease is as important as dealing with the disease itself. ... Getting a consensus on truth is very difficult. I see both danger and opportunity ahead."

The danger, Figaro said, is that Iowans lose sight of loved ones still at risk of being severely injured or killed by the disease, and the opportunity to make public health a higher priority.