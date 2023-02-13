Bettendorf is re-evaluating its plan to build an elevator to the pedestrian path at the I-74 bridge as costs climb.

The letdown structure on the Illinois-bound side of the bridge was estimated to cost $2.2 million to construct in 2017. It would've connected the Mississippi River Trail and a planned urban park beneath the I-74 bridge to the bike/ped path above.

Without the elevator, the bridge's path remains ADA accessible via a ramp to a public parking lot, but it's entrance is a couple blocks from the riverfront.

Although the bridge fully opened in December 2021, the elevator's construction was delayed because the city and Department of Transportation needed a federal waiver to buy parts for the elevator that couldn't be found in the U.S. They received that Buy America waiver in October 2021. At the time, officials estimated the project to be completed in spring 2023.

In the six years since the original estimate, the cost to build the elevator more than doubled to $4.6 million because of supply-chain issues and inflation, according to the city.

The urban park, which includes a landscaped walking corridor, is under construction and expected to wrap up this year. The price tag for the urban park on the north side of the railroad tracks is $2.7 million, with the City of Bettendorf responsible for $700,000.

The second phase, between the railroad tracks and the riverfront, is expected to go to bid later this year and be completed sometime in 2024 after the demolition of the old I-74 bridge is complete, said Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf's assistant city administrator and economic development director.

"In the future, City Council could consider re-evaluating the elevator," City Administrator Decker Ploehn said. "However, in light of these rising costs, as well as several tax proposals being considered by the Iowa Legislature this year, we want to be careful with how we spend taxpayer dollars."

State lawmakers are planning to pass a change to how property taxes are collected to fix an error in a calculation that arose because of previous state law changes. The fix will take away nearly $1 million from Bettendorf's planned revenue.

Republican leadership in the statehouse has said further property tax reductions are a key priority this session.

Redevelopment west of the bridge

Bettendorf officials hope to encourage development in the area west of the new bridge, which is being called "West Bridge District" and would seek a mix of residential, office, and green space areas that connect to the riverfront.

The city defined the West Bridge District as roughly between the urban park and 6th Street, south of Grant Street.

"Now that the new bridge is complete and the old bridge is being demolished, there are exciting plans to transform the areas underneath and west of the bridge," Ploehn said. "We want to make sure we carefully consider and coordinate all of these developments to set up downtown Bettendorf for a bright future."

Parcels of land the Iowa Department of Transportation have used as staging areas are coming available and more will be available after the bridge is demolished — a feat expected to be completed by the end of the year, Reiter said.

"Once the old bridge is gone, that's going to paint a better picture for us," he said.

Bettendorf plans to develop a high-level master plan for the area, including Leach Park, sometime later this year. Leach Park, Reiter said, "needs some serious upgrades."

He didn't have many details on planned improvements to the park but emphasized it would continue to be public land and improvements would aim to provide better connectivity to the business district.

As for businesses in that corridor, Reiter said they should continue to do what they're doing. The old Village Inn is one of the few vacant businesses in the area, Reiter said, but he expects there will be future developers interested in riverfront real estate or current property owners interested in expanding.

"Continue to operate your business," Reiter said. "If you're contacted by someone interested in your property, totally up to you on what you choose...We're not suggesting there's anything coming your way that will negatively impact your business."