Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher exits the cold water as he volunteers to be dunked in the dunk tank at Bank ORION in Bettendorf Friday May, 27 during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Amy Mack watches her sons Aidan Mack 11 and Ashton Mack 10 putt on the miniature golf course setup on the practice green at Palmer Hills Friday May, 27 during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Matt Mueting and Kara Muhl play bean bag toss outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People enjoy food and drinks outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People enjoy food and drinks outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People enjoy food and drinks outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Tracey Ruge and Amy Kinney play bean bag toss outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher volunteers to be dunked in the dunk tank at Bank ORION in Bettendorf Friday May, 27 during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Erica Eastland manager at Fresh Blends in Bettendorf offer up a strawberry banana smoothy during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house, where the City of Bettendorf, local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf!.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher falls into the cold water as he volunteers to be dunked in the dunk tank at Bank ORION in Bettendorf Friday May, 27 during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kim Brannen from The Quarry volunteers to be dunked in the dunk tank at Bank ORION in Bettendorf during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house, where the City of Bettendorf, local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf!.
It will celebrate the 120th anniversary of the city's incorporation under a new name on June 5, 1903, — christened after two rail-car factory owners, brothers William and Joseph Bettendorf.
The two brothers moved their train-car and axle business from Davenport to Bettendorf.
The "Birthday Bash" kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on June 2 at Faye's Field near the Family Museum and Bettendorf Public Library. The one-hour event includes live music, kids activities and treats.
Later that night, the Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, will hold a music festival, beginning at 5 p.m. There, five Bettendorf breweries — Crawford, Twin Span, 5 Cities, Adventurous and Nerdspeak — will serve brews they created for Zip Code Day in 2022.
The city encourages businesses in Bettendorf to hold their own celebratory events throughout the day on June 2.
On June 3, the Downtown Bettendorf Organization's annual "Be Downtown" daylong event will host three bags tournaments, bounce houses, food trucks and live music at 15th Street landing, just southeast of Grant Street and Interstate 74.
The event follows the city's celebration on May 27, 2022, the date of which corresponded with Bettendorf's main city zip code, 52722. City officials have said they plan to organize an annual city-wide party.
"Zip Code Day captivated our entire area, and we intend to do the same with an annual event that commemorates Bettendorf's birthday every June," Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said in a statement.
Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher exits the cold water as he volunteers to be dunked in the dunk tank at Bank ORION in Bettendorf Friday May, 27 during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
Amy Mack watches her sons Aidan Mack 11 and Ashton Mack 10 putt on the miniature golf course setup on the practice green at Palmer Hills Friday May, 27 during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
Matt Mueting and Kara Muhl play bean bag toss outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
People enjoy food and drinks outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
People enjoy food and drinks outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
People enjoy food and drinks outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
Tracey Ruge and Amy Kinney play bean bag toss outside the Mel Foster office at Cumberland Square during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration Friday, May 27. The community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher volunteers to be dunked in the dunk tank at Bank ORION in Bettendorf Friday May, 27 during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
Erica Eastland manager at Fresh Blends in Bettendorf offer up a strawberry banana smoothy during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house, where the City of Bettendorf, local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf!.
Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher falls into the cold water as he volunteers to be dunked in the dunk tank at Bank ORION in Bettendorf Friday May, 27 during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house where the City of Bettendorf local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf.
Kim Brannen from The Quarry volunteers to be dunked in the dunk tank at Bank ORION in Bettendorf during the City of Bettendorf 52722 Zip code celebration featuring a community-wide open house, where the City of Bettendorf, local businesses and organizations all come together to showcase the City of Bettendorf!.
Bettendorf's logo for its 120th anniversary of becoming incorporated featuring the two brothers the city is named after, from left to right Joseph and William Bettendorf. Contributed from the City of Bettendorf.