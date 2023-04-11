The city of Bettendorf is holding a citywide birthday bash this summer.

It will celebrate the 120th anniversary of the city's incorporation under a new name on June 5, 1903, — christened after two rail-car factory owners, brothers William and Joseph Bettendorf.

The two brothers moved their train-car and axle business from Davenport to Bettendorf.

The "Birthday Bash" kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on June 2 at Faye's Field near the Family Museum and Bettendorf Public Library. The one-hour event includes live music, kids activities and treats.

Later that night, the Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, will hold a music festival, beginning at 5 p.m. There, five Bettendorf breweries — Crawford, Twin Span, 5 Cities, Adventurous and Nerdspeak — will serve brews they created for Zip Code Day in 2022.

The city encourages businesses in Bettendorf to hold their own celebratory events throughout the day on June 2.

On June 3, the Downtown Bettendorf Organization's annual "Be Downtown" daylong event will host three bags tournaments, bounce houses, food trucks and live music at 15th Street landing, just southeast of Grant Street and Interstate 74.

The event follows the city's celebration on May 27, 2022, the date of which corresponded with Bettendorf's main city zip code, 52722. City officials have said they plan to organize an annual city-wide party.

"Zip Code Day captivated our entire area, and we intend to do the same with an annual event that commemorates Bettendorf's birthday every June," Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said in a statement.

