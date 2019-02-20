As Bettendorf approaches making its 2020 budget official, Mayor Bob Gallagher on Wednesday championed a sound financial position for the city and touted several ongoing development projects as making good on promises made to the city’s residents.
Before a crowded conference room during the annual State of the City address, the mayor ticked off the city’s five outlined goals: financial soundness, business growth, riverfront and downtown development, orderly growth and making the city a premier place to live.
“We talk about the five goals of the city and we start with the foundation. That foundation is to be a financially sound city providing those excellent city services that our residents have come to expect,” Gallagher said. “We can’t do that without growth. So we need to continue to grow our businesses and attract new businesses to Bettendorf. We want our riverfront and downtown to be a destination for entertainment … and living.”
At several points throughout his speech, the mayor pointed out that the city’s tax levy will not go up for the next fiscal year. He spoke highly of recently completed and ongoing development projects. And he painted a rosy picture of the path forward as more companies take root in the city, pointing to growth of the tax base as a crucial component of positive momentum.
“We’re not raising your tax levy,” Gallagher said. “We continue to do more with less than any city in the state of Iowa.”
Gallagher also noted the city’s levy is lower than when he took office, saying the city has “reduced the tax levy over the last seven years thanks to the forward thinking of council” and the city’s department heads.
The State of the City presentation typically highlights recent achievements and broadly outlines future goals in city government. Wednesday’s presentation was made at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in front of hundreds of area elected officials, business leaders and community members.
The mayor’s speech struck a similar positive tone to the one he gave one year ago, shortly before the city was abruptly forced to close a $1.2 million budget hole by offering early retirement incentives to more than a dozen longtime employees. Gallagher recalled those as “scares in our financial picture,” but said the “maneuver has worked out beautifully” and assured attendees that the city is prepared for any financial emergencies.
One of the projects Gallagher referenced as a “game changer” was the recently completed TBK Bank Sports Complex on the city’s northeastern edge. That center, Gallagher said, has been responsible for bringing over $10 million “of other people’s money” through tourism since May and has spurred another $22 million in nearby development.
“This did exactly what we wanted it to do and we’re so pleased,” Gallagher said.
Also highlighted was a $1.75 million project for the State Street Fire Station, the almost-finished Hutchinson Plaza, and Riverfront Jetty Park. Future projects the city is working on include an ongoing study of the city’s recreational centers, which consultants hired by the city have suggested should be built new to replace aged facilities.
The mayor’s message about the city’s financial position comes as Bettendorf is going over the final touches on its $97 million spending plan, which is scheduled to get a public hearing in City Hall early next month. Over the past several weeks, city administrators and elected officials have discussed and fine-tuned the proposed budget, including $16.5 million for capital improvement projects.
Gallagher also brought up the city’s March 5 special election to replace former Alderwoman Debe LaMar, who died in November after she had been ill with cancer. Gallagher said whoever takes over as the next 3rd Ward alderman will have “big shoes to fill,” but her eventual successor will be brought up to speed on upcoming budgetary decisions by city leaders.