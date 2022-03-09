Bettendorf Mayor touts city's growth in 'State of the City' address

Growth is the word of the year for Bettendorf, according to Mayor Bob Gallagher.

Growth in people.

The 2020 census reported the city’s population grew 17.7% over the last decade, which spurred the city’s plan to hire more firefighters, police officers and other city staff in the next year.

Growth in sports tourism.

In 2022, developers will double the Bettendorf sports complex’s size with a new three-story golf range, athletic fields and a hotel.

Growth in infrastructure.

The city plans to reconstruct the nearby intersections into roundabouts and in future years add a pedestrian bridge that, tied together with the development, Gallagher said the city hopes to symbolize a "gateway" into Bettendorf from I-80.

"We really believe in tourism as a great way to help us grow and fill those jobs," Gallagher said during his "State of the City" address.

Gallagher also highlighted several recently completed and soon-to-begin projects, including the opening of the new Interstate 74 Bridge and city plans for an urban park underneath the span.

A new bike and pedestrian path is expected to open this spring, and Gallagher said the Iowa DOT is anticipating selecting a contractor later this spring or summer to demolish the old bridge.

Gallagher, too, showed plans for new logos and signs symbolizing the downtown and a water feature in the detention pond near the I-74 bridge.

Other highlighted projects include city plans to reconstruct Tanglewood Road from Devil’s Glen Road to Crow Creek Park, which Bettendorf has budgeted $1.2 million toward. Bettendorf is also evaluating proposals to redevelop the Herbert Goettsch Community Center and nearby park into a commercial, residential or mixed-use development.

Gallagher said Bettendorf also hopes to open a new outdoor pool in the next two years. City officials had discussed putting the question of a new pool to voters in a referendum but shelved that plan as the novel coronavirus emerged and was expected to hammer city finances.

Gallagher said the city was still evaluating options, including whether to hold a referendum, find a private-sector partner or take a different route.

"Two years later, do we dust off those plans?” Gallagher said. "Do we find a different way to make this happen? Can we find partners in the community who are looking for the same thing (and) are interested in the same thing? That's what we're working on. And I think we're going to have a project in the near future."

Finances

Bettendorf's proposed $117 million annual budget includes an additional $1 million in local option sales tax thanks to the city’s growth over the last decade, money that city officials plan to put toward hiring new firefighters and police officers to keep up with the city's growing population.

At the same time, Bettendorf City Council members intend to lower the city's tax from $12.80 to $12.65 per $1,000 in assessed values. Overall, the average Bettendorf homeowner with a house valued at $267,000 would pay about $30 more in city taxes and fees, according to city documents, due to rising property values and planned increases in sewer and stormwater fees.

Gallagher pointed to comparisons between Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline and Rock Island, showing property taxes in Bettendorf for a $267,000 home was the lowest at $4,789.

Reading from the city’s vision, Gallagher said: "In Bettendorf, we want to be a livable community, with rich educational, cultural and recreational opportunities where we enjoy a vibrant riverfront and a growing competitive business environment."

Changing the city’s zoning and land-use plan

But with that growth comes growing pains.

"The city continues to grow right. That's the positive," Gallagher said. "The negative is that ... well it's a challenge. We have more square footage, more population, more buildings."

The Bettendorf City Council has set orderly growth and quality development as a top goal of the city in the coming years.

Gallagher said that means revising the city’s land-use and zoning codes to look at the density of new residential developments and how spaced apart denser developments should be from single-family homes.

"We've seen a lot of interest in different style residential offerings," Gallagher said.

Not everybody wants to live in a single-family home with a nice yard anymore. As such, Gallagher said the city would like to see more mixed developments that could feature both duplexes and single-family housing along with retail and denser housing options.

"If you put a seven-story apartment building next to a million-dollar house, guess who's gonna be frustrated?" Gallagher said. "It may not be that the million-dollar-house owner doesn't like large apartment buildings. What if there were greenspace and buffers? What if it was a block and a half away and there was commercial in between? There's a lot of different things that go into those decisions. So we're revisiting those, and that's healthy."

What community leaders said about Bettendorf

Pleasant Valley Schools Superintendent Brian Strusz and Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Michelle Morse said Bettendorf's growth added families and kids to the school district.

"People want to move to the Quad-Cities want to move to Bettendorf because of how it's growing," Strusz said. "From a school district, we greatly appreciate the partnership that we have with them."

Forest Grove Elementary opened this fall. Strusz said the district did not have set plans to open new schools in the coming years but is always looking for where to grow.

Dave Harrell with Visit Quad-Cities praised the business and tourism development Bettendorf has championed with the TBK Bank Sports Complex and the city's vision for downtown at the foot of the I-74 bridge.

"That's going to create value for residents but then also for visitors coming in and consuming downtown," Harrell said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.