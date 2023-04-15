Bettendorf Republican Gary Mohr cited his experience in higher education and 13 grandchildren in voting against a bill earlier this week that would allow guns in school and university parking lots in limited situations.

Mohr was one of two House Republicans to vote against the bill, HF 654, Wednesday, and explained his vote at a Scott County legislative forum Saturday.

Among other provisions, the bill would allow a person to carry a handgun in a car if they are dropping off or picking up a student, staff member or other person involved with a public or private school. The person would need a permit to carry a handgun; it would have to remain inside the vehicle; and the vehicle would be required to be locked if unattended.

"I don't think it's a good idea to have legalized locked guns in parking lots in cars on tailgate days at the University of Iowa," Mohr told an audience at the Bettendorf Public Library. Mohr was one of six Scott County lawmakers to attend the forum.

"I have 13 grandchildren, many of which go to school here in Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley School District," Mohr added. "I don't really want to increase access to guns in the public school arena, and having been an administrator at the community college, I don't think it's a good idea to allow students access to guns in their cars.

"If today they get an F or they flunk out of school, they might not normally do anything with it, but in the spur of the moment, they might."

Other Republicans from Scott County, including Rep. Mike Vondran, R-Davenport, who has worked as a spokesperson for the Davenport School District, and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, both voted for the bill.

Vondran emphasized that the guns cannot be taken onto the sidewalk or into schools, and he believed "we've been potentially making criminals out of good law abiding individuals by not putting this legislation forward."

"We need to work harder to prevent these things (mass shootings) from happening, not just in schools, but in parks, and in banks, and in our neighborhoods," Vondran said. "I don't know that we can legislate all of that, but we could certainly try to protect those that are law-abiding individuals as well — as much — as we would protect anyone."

He said he ended up supporting a bipartisan amendment to the bill that required creating a gun safety curriculum.

In his comments, Mommsen said: "We can't forget that murder is illegal. Either I use a gun, a knife, or actually a pillowcase, murder is illegal and that has not changed."

Democrats have decried the Republican-backed bill, especially after a recent shooting at a Nashville private school that took the lives of three 9-year-old students and three staff members.

Ken Croken, D-Davenport, called the number of shootings in the country "staggering and unconscionable."

"Just because people are currently bringing guns into school parking lots, doesn't mean we should legalize it and bring that level of encouragement," Croken said.

House proposes $50M increase from Gov.'s budget

Mohr, who is the chair of the appropriations committee in the House, which writes the budget, said the Senate and House leadership are still coming together on what to include in the final budget.

The House is proposing about a $50 million increase from the governor's initial proposed budget. The Senate has not come out with specific figures on the budget despite passing them out of committee, something Democrats have been critical of.

Throughout the forum Democrats were critical of Republicans' decisions to fund tax cuts as opposed to putting more money toward public amenities and services. Mohr said that not everything can be funded to the amount projects deserve.

"The House has completed their proposed (budget) bills, and I know they're not exactly what each one of you would want," Mohr said. "But we have to present bills that will get 51 votes in the house - half plus one - and 26 votes in the senate."