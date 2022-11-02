Bettendorf second Quad City to reach milestone for access to fiber optic from Metronet

Bettendorf became the second city in Iowa where a majority of homes and businesses have access to Metronet fiber optic internet.

Representatives from Metronet, an Indiana-based internet company, awarded city elected officials a Gigabit City Declaration. Just a few weeks ago, Davenport reached the same milestone.

According to Metronet officials, more than 320 miles of fiber optic cables have been installed in Bettendorf.

“As Metronet expands to serve more residents and businesses throughout Bettendorf, we are thrilled to officially become a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet, with access to speeds that will support our community well into the future,” said Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher in a press release. “We are grateful for Metronet’s investment in our community and their continued support as an active citizen of Bettendorf.”

Metronet began construction in Bettendorf in 2019. Certification as a "Gigabit City" is earned once a majority of households and business locations have access to Metronet’s fiber optic internet speeds of at least 1 Gigabit (1,000 megabits per second). The number of households is based on the total Households (2016-2020) and the number of business locations is based on total All firms (2017) from the U.S. Census Bureau, according to a press release.

"Metronet is proud to officially declare Bettendorf a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet as we continue to ensure that residents and businesses throughout the city, and much of the Quad Cities, have access to a network that supports the future success of their community," John Cinelli, Metronet CEO, said in a press release. “Now, the majority of Bettendorf’s businesses and residents have access to our 100 percent fiber optic internet speeds of at least 1 Gigabit and will soon be able to scale to multi-gigabit services.”