Bettendorf to give informational presentation Tuesday on future of Life Fitness Center

  • Updated
072722-qc-nws-lifefitness-02.jpg

A look at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Bettendorf.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Bettendorf city staff are slated to give an informational presentation about a possible sale of the Life Fitness Center at its Tuesday meeting this week, according to the city's agenda. 

There will not be any vote or action on the topic, according to the agenda.

The city and the YMCA are discussing a possible deal to transfer ownership of the city-owned Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, to the YMCA. 

The YMCA would then give the city a yet-to-be-determined amount to go toward building a new city-owned seasonal pool, city staff previously told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. 

The possible sale has drawn criticism from some residents, who say the sale could jeopardize or price out of reach the services the Life Fitness Center offers.

City Administrator Decker Ploehn previously told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus council members have expressed they did not want to continue covering the operating losses at the Life Fitness Center, projected to be more than $300,000 this year.

An early estimate for a new pool priced a new construction at $18 million. Ploehn previously said the city has funding sources it could draw from, including COVID-19 relief funds, city funds, and grants. 

Ploehn and Recreation Director Kim Kidwell will lead the presentation, which will also include information on a possible new aquatic center and ice rink according to the agenda.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

