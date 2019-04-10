An unveiling and dedication ceremony at the end of April will commemorate the life of the late Bettendorf Alderwoman Debe LaMar.
LaMar, 61, died in November after a bout with cancer. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. April 26 in Bettendorf’s Lincoln Park. A tree-planting dedication and Arbor Day proclamation reading will be part of the event.
A representative of Bettendorf’s 3rd Ward for 20 years, LaMar was well-known on the council bench as a strong advocate for the city’s parks and community events.
Among her proudest accomplishments was the splash pad in Lincoln Park. In August, during one of her final appearances in City Hall, she was brought to tears when she accepted honors of a formal dedication of the park to her.
“I asked for it for so long and for so many years, it almost became a running joke,” LaMar said at the time. “And so when it did come to fruition, I was just so excited and pleased to see all the kids that utilize it and play in it and the difference that it has made in that part of the neighborhood is wonderful.”