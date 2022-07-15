Bettendorf union files suit against city

Dozens of city workers in Bettendorf are asking to be certified as a class for a class-action suit against the city.

An attorney for Council 61 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFSCME, early this week filed a two-count complaint in district court in Scott County, representing 53 employees, including about 40 former and current workers who have signed on to the suit.

At issue is the calculation of on-call pay as it is applied to overtime pay.

"We have not seen the filing. We are aware of certain allegations relating to the calculation of overtime pay and the interaction with on-call pay," City Attorney Christopher Curran wrote in a statement Friday. "We have been working with AFSCME and its legal counsel in good faith to resolve the matter and will continue to do so."

Bettendorf employees frequently are on-call for sewer/storm water issues, along with workers from the street department, including those responsible for snow removal. On-call workers get an extra $100 per day, sometimes $200, which is to be calculated into hourly pay after 40 hours.

The city failed to add the on-call pay to overtime calculations, AFSCME asserts.

"Plaintiffs bring this action on behalf of themselves and similarly situated employees to recover unpaid wages and overtime," according to their complaint.

The city and the union are not in agreement on the amount of compensation the workers have coming, said AFSCME's attorney, Kelsey Marquard. A two-year time period, beginning July 1, 2020, is covered by the claim.

Effective in the summer of 2020, the city calculated overtime pay, based on workers' straight hourly rate. Various schedules for on-call work provide for the extra $100/day, which was not included, according to the filing.

"Adding the on-call pay to an employee's regular rate increases the employee's regular rate by at least $2.50 an hour," Marquard wrote.

One count of the claim alleges the city violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to adjust the pay. The second count claims the city violated Iowa's Wage Payment Collection Act on the same grounds, further alleging the pay slight was intentional.

The suit seeks "an amount to be proven at trial, including lost wages and benefits, unpaid overtime, liquidated damages," along with attorney fees.