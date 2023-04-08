After running into foul trouble, the city of Bettendorf benched its original budget and brought in a few new contenders.

Now, a head-to-head match-up – tax levy increase vs. keeping the levy flat – will go to council decision April 18 at Bettendorf City Hall.

If you thought that was cheesy, check out Bettendorf’s March Madness-style video skit explaining its budget process.

“Nothing but net,” council member Scott Naumann said in a booming announcer voice in the video posted April 1. (He is also a part of Quad-Cities comedy troupe “It’s a Mystery.”)

That “foul trouble” is referencing the state correcting its rollback calculation that relieved taxpayers of higher property tax bills this year, but left cities and counties without revenue they were planning on in the throes of budget season.

Without roughly $1 million in revenue they were counting on, Bettendorf (alongside other cities in Iowa) went back to the drawing board. In recent months, aldermen have debated several versions of its $95 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

It’ll all come to a head April 18, when the city will make its final decision on the budget.

The most-discussed decision is expected to be whether to increase the property tax levy rate by a nickel from $12.65 per $1,000 of assessed value to $12.70 per $1,000.

The extra nickel on the tax levy would be the equivalent of about $137,000 of property tax revenue for the city, said Jason Schadt, Bettendorf’s finance director, about an additional $7 in yearly taxes on the average Bettendorf home.

The bulk of that nickel increase would add a building plan reviewer in the city’s community development department (adding $93,500). The extra funds would also make a code enforcement position full-time instead of part-time (adding $53,950), and a smaller portion would be set aside for library staff changes (net $11,000).

After some city council members expressed hesitation at this week’s city council meeting to raise the levy, city staff have been working on a solution to fund the positions without raising the levy, Schadt wrote in a text message Friday.

Nothing is finalized, Schadt said, but staff expected to wrap up next week ahead of the April 18 meeting.

City officials said they’d advocated for the additional staffer in community development because they’ve heard complaints from developers about delays in the plan review and building permit process. An additional staff member would expedite that.

Council member Bill Connors, the former director of Bettendorf’s community development department, said the city has always run lean on staff, and as the city sees more commercial development, another staff member could offset some of the workload on staff members stretched thin.

“Development activity in the city is higher than it ever has been,” Connors said.

Connors said the council wants to come to a unanimous consensus on the budget.

“Nobody likes to raise the levy rate, especially after everyone’s assessments just came out,” Connors said. “We have some positions that I think are needed. … I’m confident we can figure out a way to hire the positions and not raise the levy.”

The budget also plans to raise and standardize some fees for permits and licenses, which city staff said are comparably on the low side, adding $58,500 in revenue.

Council members were widely supportive of the permit-fee changes, but less so on the nickel increase in recent meetings.

“If it’s really only $137,000 – sounds like a lot of money, but in a budget like ours it’s really not that much – is there a way to fund that position for the year with existing fund balances?” Mayor Bob Gallagher asked staff during a council meeting earlier this week.

Nick Palczynski, appointed council member from the 5th Ward, said in a March 20 Committee of the Whole meeting he was still “thinking pretty hard on the increase to the levy,” and asked city staff if there could be other grants or funding sources instead of looking to increase the levy.

Gallagher added at that time: “I share your concern, especially in an election year, I’m never happy to raise taxes, and I hope it isn’t something that comes back to bite us.”

A 5-cent change in levy rate would add $7 per year on the tax bill of the average Bettendorf house valued at $272,723. When accounting for the state’s rollback change and a possible levy increase together, that figure would be $25 more for the year.

For the average commercial property – valued at $1.028 million – adding a nickel to the city’s levy would add $43 per year to the tax bill. Accounting for a change in state law, which dictates now that the first $150,000 in value is taxed at a residential rate, the average Bettendorf commercial property would actually see a lower tax bill – $627 less than last year.

Council member Greg Adamson said he’s concerned about a possible levy raise coinciding with eye-watering assessments that were mailed out in the past couple weeks.

“I was very comfortable with the nickel a couple weeks ago. I’m not as comfortable with it now,” Adamson said at a council meeting earlier this week.

Property assessments, mailed to owners in recent weeks, have gone up by an average of 20% for residential property in Scott County, excluding Davenport. This assessment of property value won’t impact resident property tax bills for another 18 months. Taxes also won’t go up linearly because of a yet-to-be-calculated state rollback percentage that’s designed to limit growth of taxable value statewide to 3%. But, Adamson said, the council should still be mindful of the assessment increases.

Adamson told a reporter he hadn’t yet decided on the levy increase, and was waiting for more information from city staff about whether they’d be able to fund the community development position through other means and what the impact would be to services if the council decided against filling the position.

“The assessments went up quite a bit, which is a consideration,” Adamson said. “Also, the city’s growing and we need to add a couple positions, which costs money.”

Overall, with changes to sewer, storm water, and solid waste fees, the average residential home in Bettendorf would see an increase of $47.11 in their yearly tax bill with the extra nickel in the levy rate for a total of $2,510 for annual cost of city services, about a 1.1% increase.

"I would point out we think that's pretty good in an environment where the city's facing the same inflation as everyone — 6-8% on supplies and services" Schadt said.

Naumann and Alderman Jerry Sechser, too, said they'd asked for more information from staff about what the additional nickel would pay for and whether the city could find the money in other buckets.

Sechser echoed other city officials in pointing to state lawmakers' intentions to limit property taxes in the future as a big unknown that the city should try to plan for. As of now, Bettendorf has about $11 million in levying capacity it is not levying for.

"With $7 on an average home in Bettendorf, that’s not going to break the bank one way or another. At the same time, if it’s not going to be improved services, I’m not a person who likes to raise taxes for the sake of raising taxes," Sechser said. "We’re not sure what the Legislature is actually going to do to property taxes, particularly for next year. That’s the big unknown in this situation."