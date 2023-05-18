Bettendorf and the YMCA are asking residents for donations for the new waterpark and ice rink to help land a state grant.

A state tourism board's staff recommended The Landing receive a $750,000 Community Action and Tourism (CAT) grant with a condition of more community participation in fundraising for the $21 million complex at 23rd Street and Middle Road.

"No gift is too small or too big, but we need a gift in order to meet the requirement of that grant application," City Administrator Decker Ploehn told the city council this week.

Ploehn said city staff thinks the individual contribution campaign will meet the intent of the Enhance Iowa Board. City officials will return to Des Moines June 1 for an award hearing.

The waterpark is a joint venture between the YMCA of the Mississippi Valley and the City of Bettendorf to replace the current Splash Landing with an activity pool, lazy river, three-story slides, and splash deck. Once completed, the park will be operated by the YMCA.

The cost of the $18 million waterpark is split three ways, with the YMCA contributing $6 million, the city of Bettendorf contributing its $6 million from federal COVID-19 relief funds and $6 million being raised from donors and grants. City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the city has raised about $5.9 million from grants and donations without the state grant.

As part of the deal, the YMCA also got ownership of the city's Life Fitness Center.

Infrastructure for a permanent ice rink structure, which has not been designed yet, is budgeted for $3 million.

The city council earlier this month approved a contract to General Constructors, Inc., or GCI, of Bettendorf, for $19.6 million to build the swimming pool, water park, and five outbuildings for the aquatic center and new Frozen Landing.

Engineering for the project, being done by RDG Planning and Design, is about $1.4 million, according to City Engineer Brent Morlok.

Morlok said demolition on Splash Landing is expected by late May or early June. Completion of the pool portion of the waterpark is expected by May 2024 with the slides and lazy river being completed by the following year.