Palmer Grill is set to open April 1 under new management.

The Bettendorf-owned restaurant at the city's Palmer Hills Golf Course will be operated by Food, Drinks, Friends, Inc., a restaurant group that owns the Tangled Wood in Bettendor, Steventon's in LeClaire, and City Limits in Rock Island.

Under the contract, the city will pay Food, Drink, Friends, Inc. $4,000 a month to operate Palmer Grill, 2999 Middle Rd, Bettendorf. The city and restaurant group would split the losses and/or profits.

Finding a third party to take over operations of Palmer Grill, the restaurant and event space at Palmer Hills Golf Course, has been a top priority for the city this year.

Officials say the move would put the restaurant in the hands of a company that could more easily hire staff and operate the restaurant, which faced troubles staffing seasonally.

The city closed Palmer Grill at the end of 2022 after the grill’s food and beverage manager resigned.

The restaurant group will take over management April 1, and the contract lasts through the golf season, ending Nov. 15. The city plans to reevaluate the agreement before it expires once the restaurant group has a few months of operations under its belt.

While the group hasn't finalized the menu, leaders have indicated they will serve soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches.

“As the parent company of The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf and other restaurants in the Quad Cities, Food Drink Friends, Inc. has a lot of experience with restaurant management,” said Kim Kidwell, the City’s director of culture and recreation. “They know the business and they will improve food and beverage service at Palmer Hills Golf Course. The City is confident this partnership will be great for the community.”