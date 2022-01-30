"Better Than This" event planned to protest discriminatory Iowa legislation

One Human Family QCA, a community-based organization that brings attention to issues of discrimination and hatred in the community, will join with other groups in hosting a statewide "Iowa is Better Than This" event Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.
The free event will protest legislation proposed and passed by the Iowa Legislature the groups says attempts to normalize discrimination, reduce voting access and hurt citizens of Iowa. Legislators are proposing more of the same during this year’s session of the General Assembly.
To stand up for the rights of all Iowa citizens, One Human Family of the QCA, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Iowa, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa & Action Fund and Progress Iowa will host in-person and virtual events around the state.
Issues of concern to be addressed include voting rights, LGBTQ issues, gun accessibility, housing discrimination, educational curriculum, treatment of immigrants and the right to peaceful protest.
Locally, the event will be held at the Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport, at 5 p.m. Other sites include Iowa City, Dubuque, Waterloo, Des Moines, Ames and Sioux City.
To register for virtual or in-person attendance, go to www.eventbrite.com/cc/iowa-is-better-than-this-statewide-102969.
One Human Family is a community-based organization that includes faith leaders, civic leaders, educators and proud Iowa-Illinois Quad-Citians who care deeply about addressing issues of discrimination, hatred and injustice in our communities. Their mission is to welcome and protect the life, dignity and human rights of all people in all places in the community.