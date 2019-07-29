A bi-partisan handful of state lawmakers from southeastern Iowa toured two of the region’s solar-powered agriculture projects on Monday morning as environmental activists, lobbyists and industry representatives sought to highlight benefits of using the renewable energy source.
Advantages to using solar, the advocates say, include the reduction of carbon emissions and lower utility bills. Critics of solar, meanwhile, typically say the method alone is an insufficient approach to address major environmental concerns like climate change.
Similar to the way their solar panels harness power from the sun, so have pro-solar groups sought to harness political power to preserve tax credits for solar energy expansion. Combined with a federal program, Iowans are currently eligible for a 45% tax credit toward solar system installations, which can easily cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Asked whether they would support expansion of the state’s solar tax credit when they return to Des Moines, area Republicans lawmakers said they were eager to learn more about the performance metrics of the program once a comprehensive review of the state’s tax incentive programs is completed.
“That’s something we need to look at to see if it makes sense to continue it or if it can run on its own,” Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, a freshman Republican from LeClaire, said of the state program. “I think a lot of people are excited about using renewables. I mean, it seems like the right thing to do with environmentally friendly activities.”
Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville – the lone elected Democrat on the tour – says there is bi-partisan support for solar energy generally.
“It’s a priority for Democrats and Republicans. Everybody knows that this makes sense,” Wahls said. But whether that bipartisan solar love will spawn expansion of the tax credits that assist them remains to be seen, Wahls added.
“Frankly I think we’re mostly playing defense at the moment,” Wahls said, noting that legislation aiming to put a “tax on solar” cleared the Iowa Senate last year. That legislation never advanced out of the House.
The Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association, a group that lobbies the state for advancement of programs aimed toward solar power expansion, organized Monday’s solar tour. The group says every county in Iowa has benefited from the state’s solar tax credit. And they say nearly $210 million of investment in solar systems has benefited from the state’s tax incentive program.
Among the farms toured Monday was one owned by Iowa Rep. Ross Paustian, a Walcott Republican and chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. He says his solar panels went up last summer and started producing energy last fall.
“We’re seeing big reductions,” Paustian said of his electrical utilities for running the family farm, which includes several hog confinements, grain storage and a feed mill that now run off solar power.
According to information provided by the coalition of pro-solar groups, the Paustian family farm paid nearly $5,300 in electric utility costs during April 2018. This April, following the installation of three solar systems, the utility cost was a little more than $275.
Lawmakers also visited Schnekloth Farms in Eldridge, where they were met by a pack of loose chickens, chirping birds and an overcast Monday morning sky. Even when the sun isn’t shining bright, though, the solar systems are still able to produce energy, said Jake West with Van Wall Energy, a company that specializes in solar installations.
West says he got a call one moonlit night from a customer in Marshalltown. The customer wanted to tell him his unit was still working.
“It was a full moon and it was producing at night because of the sun’s reflection off the moon,” West said. “Not a lot, but it was still producing.”