Bi-State Masonry, the company that performed work on the west wall of 324 Main St. in the months before it collapsed, is seeking $100,000 from the building's owner for work done between February and May.

The Rock Island-based company filed with the Iowa Secretary of State's Mechanic's Notice and Lien Registry May 30, two days after the collapse.

It's seeking $99,950 from building owner Andrew Wold for exterior west wall masonry reconstruction work between Feb. 15 and May 10.

Contractors who aren't paid for work done or materials provided can claim a "mechanic's lien" on a property, which allows the person or company claiming the lien to be paid if the property owner sells, according to Iowa Legal Aid and the Secretary of State's Office.

Contractors must file the lien with the state.

Bi-State Masonry did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment, and attempts to reach Wold were unsuccessful.

Previously released city documents list Bi-State Masonry as the contractor for a building permit pulled Feb. 22 for structural masonry repairs to the west elevation of the building. But a city inspector wrote that Bi-State was off the job as of March 1 because "the owner did not agree to their change order for installing brick outside" and that "owner has not submitted new timeline for work to commence."

But Bi-State, which is named in several lawsuits from former tenants, appears to have resumed work on the building, continuing through April and May. Davenport inspection records released by the city categorized the work, which was inspected April 12, 21 and May 1, as "completed" on May 12.

Another permit was pulled May 24 — four days before the collapse — for replacing 100 linear feet of brick exterior. The permit listed the contractor as "owner."

Invoices dated April 28 and May 11 filed by Bi-State with the Secretary of State's Office, show more details about what work they billed Wold for.

Bi-State listed work including:

Erect scaffolding on the inside and outside of the building around the work area.

Wall shoring "to support existing wall area above reconstruction area."

Demolishing a four-wythe (vertical section) brick wall area 12 feet wide by 15 feet high.

Build back the demolished area with a single layer of concrete masonry unit.

Infill the west window area with concrete masonry units.

Remove the outer wythe of previously installed 8-inch concrete masonry units.

Repair interior wythe of wall at the southwest corner of the building.

"Perform miscellaneous masonry repairs on exterior side of West Elevation," which lists about 50 square feet of double-wythe brick veneer.

Bi-State's invoice stated the company would remove an outer wythe of concrete masonry units and, referenced an order from the city of Davenport that the outer, public-facing wythe couldn't be concrete masonry because of city design codes. To fix it, the wall would be laid back with a 6-inch concrete masonry unit inner wythe with an outer layer of brick to meet the city's design requirements.

"Remove bowed brick that is falling away from top of displacement to grade" per the city of Davenport and Select Structural Engineering, a Bettendorf firm hired by Wold to do analysis of repairs needed to the building.