Biden said Trump is bringing the U.S. close to war with Iran

Biden has pulled ahead in polls in Iowa and nationally, taking the lead in a still-crowded field. Biden said he is the best candidate to beat Trump in a general election.

"Despite (Trump) going after me, polls still show me beating him like a drum," Biden said to a standing ovation. "Here's my response to Donald Trump: I've released 21 years of my tax returns. Mr. Trump, release your tax returns or shut up. Trump has said he might not even debate. If I were him, I wouldn't want to debate me either."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man in the audience identifying himself as a business owner asked Biden what his plan is for bringing down the massive deficit if he is elected.

Biden said the first thing he would do is roll back the Trump tax cut for wealthy residents and corporations.

"A $1.9 billion tax cut that increased the national debt by $1.9 billion, which means every young person in this room is going to inherit debt that exceeds $100,000 and climbing," Biden said. "I've laid out in detail exactly what I would do in terms of changing the tax structure.