{{featured_button_text}}
101719-qct-qca-biden-006

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spelled out his vision for America's future foreign policy to about 150 local supporters at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president, will visit Muscatine and Maquoketa as part of a four-city eastern Iowa tour next week.

Biden will host a town hall forum in Muscatine at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23. The event’s location is yet to be announced.

Earlier that day, Biden is holding a community event in Fort Madison, also at a location to be announced.

Biden will host a town hall forum in Maquoketa at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24. That event’s location also is yet to be announced.

He will finish the trip later that day with a community event in Dubuque.

During the trip, Biden will “lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country,” according to his campaign.

Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0