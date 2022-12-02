Big state grant added to Davenport's $26 million for downtown/riverfront

Decades of dreams for the Davenport riverfront are getting the financial support needed to make them happen.

Friday's announcement of a $9.6 million grant — to be added to an existing pot of money — has city leaders imaging a "beacon of the Midwest" in Davenport's downtown.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the Destination Iowa grant award Friday, which will supply considerable funding for three projects aimed at the downtown riverfront. A news conference by city officials followed the announcement.

"Our city council is extremely invested in improving the quality of life for our folks," said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.

The projects to receive funding are Main Street Landing, an all-season riverfront plaza for events and recreation, technology enhancements to the lighting on the downtown Skybridge and the addition of aesthetic lighting on the Figge Museum.

The total price tag is about $26 million.

The city will fund $12 million, $6 million is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, and another $6 million is to be used from Davenport's settlement with railroad company Canadian Pacific. The Figge Museum is to put $2.4 million toward its lighting and is about $200,000 from the goal.

Main Street Landing is to be located in what is currently a grassy expanse near the Skybridge and include what the city is calling "Adventure Play and Experience Zone."

Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said the city has been doing incremental improvements to the riverfront through the years and when the opportunity came to invest in a larger and "transformative" project, Davenport jumped at it.

"(Main Street Landing) is something we've been talking about for decades," Merritt said.

The park will have custom elements, such as multi-story play towers, slides, climbing apparatuses, water features, and swings. To make sure the landing can be utilized year-round, Merritt said, it will include a passive activity zone close to Lock and Dam 15, highlighting the existing amphitheater and scenic views.

The city has contracted with Boston-based Sasaki, Inc. to design Main Street Landing.

The area's potential for major flooding will require equipment and structures that are resistant and resilient, Merritt said.

Davenport is also hoping to establish quiet zones to lessen downtown train noise and a related transportation-grant application is in the works.

Quiet zones would be established between Marquette and Mound Street. The city is asking for about $2.7 million for a roughly $3.4 million project.

A pedestrian bridge will be constructed to allow for continuous and safe access over the railway.

The Figge Art Museum is planning to illuminate downtown with the installation of artistic LED programmable lighting on the exterior of the glass building. LED light strips will be placed between the two glass wall layers, illuminating the building into an ever-changing light display. More than 3000 linear feet of lights will be installed.

It will contain more than 1,000 LED lights and more than two million color combinations, seen on all four sides of the building.

Museum Executive Director/CEO Michelle Hargraves said $1.6 million will be funded by the state of Iowa through this grant and that artist Leo Villareal will work with RDG Lighting in Des Moines.

"The museum will become a cultural beacon in downtown Davenport and throughout the entire Quad-Cities region," Hargraves said. "It will help create a more livable and vibrant downtown area that will help build regional identity and offer opportunities for connection and foster civic pride."

President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, Dave Herrell, also had high praise for the projects impacted by the grants.

"This is the best thing we can do for our community's legacy and to make sure we are competitively positioned for the future," Herrell said. "We can really build a legacy for Davenport and the entire Quad Cities."

The projects are part of a larger tourism and place-making effort, representing 40% of $193 million in public and private investment in the Davenport riverfront.

Reporter Sarah Watson contributed to this story.