Bill Healy, Jr., owner of Stern Center and Bridges Catering, appointed Rock Island 7th Ward Alderman

Rock Island city council members on Monday approved the appointment of Bill Healy, Jr. as 7th Ward Alderman.
Healy replaces former Alderman Dave Geenen, who resigned Nov. 19 after allegations he embezzled $40,000 from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.
Healy grew up in Rock Island and graduated from Alleman High School and St. Ambrose University, earning a master’s degree in business administration in 2002. He is the co-owner of Bridges Catering and the Stern Center, 1713 3rd Ave. with his father, Bill Healy, Sr.
"He is in good standing with the city, he's a community leader and he's been involved in a lot of different organizations throughout the years and is currently on the Rebuild Downtown Committee," Mayor Mike Thoms said. "He's very enthusiastically looking forward to this opportunity to sit on the council."
Healy purchased the Stern Center from Matt Stern in 2016, assisted by a $600,000 financial incentive package through the city's TIF district. Thoms said the TIF has since expired and the development agreement has been met.
Healy also was given a $7,500 facade grant from the city to refurbish the Stern Center and he took out a $100,000 Commercial Industrial Revolving (CIRLF) loan. Thoms said Healy's CIRLF loan has a remaining balance of $61,000 owed to the city, but that Healy is current on all payments.
Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, said she had a "wide-ranging and very positive conversation" with Healy last week.
"He recognizes change is needed with the city, but that can only happen if you're in the game," Gilbert said. "He told me he wants to make the city better, he's an open book and has promised to be straight with his constituents if he is confirmed as Alderman. He also said Rock Island needs to have a thriving downtown.
"Mr. Healy promised me he would recuse himself on all downtown and liquor-license votes to avoid his conflicts of interest," Gilbert said. "Based on that promise, I would support Mr. Healy at this time for 7th Ward Alderman if that is the will of council."
Thoms said that although Healy received a $600,000 TIF district grant, he turned around and invested an additional $600,000 to $700,000 of his own money to make building improvements.
"They made a large, personal capital investment in the building, also," Thoms said.
"The downtown encompasses a wide range of areas and things. I'd like some clarification on what it means when (Healy) said he's not going to vote on downtown issues," said 2nd Ward Alderman Randy Hurt.
City Attorney Dave Morrison said if something comes before the council in which Healy may have a monetary or personal interest, he would recuse himself from that vote.
"I don't know what all the deals are that might come up regarding downtown, but if there is one that comes up, it is certainly going to have to be assessed carefully to make sure we are in compliance with the Prohibitive Interest and Contracts Act," Morrison said. "It's going to have to be done on a case-by-case basis."
Healy will be sworn in during the Jan. 10 council meeting to complete the remainder of Geenen's term, set to expire in April 2023.