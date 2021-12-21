Bill Healy, Jr., owner of Stern Center and Bridges Catering, appointed Rock Island 7th Ward Alderman

Healy also was given a $7,500 facade grant from the city to refurbish the Stern Center and he took out a $100,000 Commercial Industrial Revolving (CIRLF) loan. Thoms said Healy's CIRLF loan has a remaining balance of $61,000 owed to the city, but that Healy is current on all payments.

Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, said she had a "wide-ranging and very positive conversation" with Healy last week.

"He recognizes change is needed with the city, but that can only happen if you're in the game," Gilbert said. "He told me he wants to make the city better, he's an open book and has promised to be straight with his constituents if he is confirmed as Alderman. He also said Rock Island needs to have a thriving downtown.

"Mr. Healy promised me he would recuse himself on all downtown and liquor-license votes to avoid his conflicts of interest," Gilbert said. "Based on that promise, I would support Mr. Healy at this time for 7th Ward Alderman if that is the will of council."