 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Healy sworn in as Rock Island's 7th Ward Alderman
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Bill Healy sworn in as Rock Island's 7th Ward Alderman

  • Updated
  • 0
Bill Healy, Jr.

Bill Healy Jr. is sworn in as Rock Island's new 7th Ward alderman. City Clerk Samantha Gange administers the oath of office Monday.

Bill Healy Jr. was sworn in Monday night as Rock Island’s new 7th Ward alderman.

Healy replaces former Alderman Dave Geenen, who resigned Nov. 19 after allegations he embezzled $40,000 from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.

Healy said Monday that he was looking forward to serving on City Council. 

Bill Healy, Jr. talks about becoming Rock Island's 7th Ward Alderman. Healy was sworn in Jan. 10, 2022. 

"I've been in the city of Rock Island for a very long time, and my family has been here for over 100 years," Healy said. "I just want to represent the city of Rock Island to the best of my ability."

Healy grew up in Rock Island and graduated from Alleman High School and St. Ambrose University, earning a master’s degree in business administration in 2002. He is the co-owner of Bridges Catering and the Stern Center, 1713 3rd Ave. with his father, Bill Healy Sr.

Healy said his priorities would be stewardship of the $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds the city received and filling key positions in the city. 

"We do have some big decisions with the city manager and police chief coming up," he said. "I just want to help steer the city in the right direction. I look forward to working with the city of Rock Island and all of my constituents."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Before opposable thumbs, how did early humans get by?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News