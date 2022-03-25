Bill would provide millions more in tax incentives for Bettendorf sports complex expansion

Private developers of the new Bettendorf sports complex expansion and the city of Bettendorf could receive up to $5 million more in sales tax rebates under proposed legislation moving through the Iowa Capitol.

Developers last month unveiled plans for an estimated $75 million expansion of the TBK Sports Complex, home to indoor and outdoor youth sports fields, an arcade and a bowling alley, by adding a three-story golf range and more multi-use outdoor fields to accommodate bigger tournaments.

The Bettendorf City Council approved an economic development agreement last month that committed the city to $5.8 million in development incentives, infrastructure improvements and 75% tax-increment-finance rebate on development valued at at least $32 million.

As part of that agreement, developers agreed to apply for a potential sales tax rebate from the state of Iowa, which, if granted, would return 5 cents for every dollar of state sales tax collected from most purchases at the expanded complex.

The bill, H.F. 2397, would essentially revive a state sales tax rebate awarded to Bettplex LLC, the developer that built the TBK Bank Sports complex in 2017. The rebate expired after the Economic Development Authority paid out the imposed cap of $5 million, with the Bettendorf sports complex awarded $2.5 million over 10 years and another $2.5 million awarded to Prospect Meadows Sports Complex in Marion.

Since then, the developers have collected $555,955 of the cap of $2.5 million. Of that total, the developers have paid the city its agreed-upon 20% share, totaling $111,191, according to Bettendorf city staff.

Under the bill, any baseball/softball park and development with a completion date after July 2023 which cost at least $10 million to build would be eligible for the sales tax rebate.

Under the city's agreement, the developers would collect 55% of a state tax rebate, if awarded, with the city receiving the remaining 45%.

Purchases made at surrounding retail establishments and hotels — which were not part of the initial rebate program — would also be included under the bill, said Bettendorf Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter.

Kevin Koellner, owner of Build to Suit, one of the developers of the new sports complex expansion along with Ryan Hintze of Corn Belt Capital, said with increasing construction costs, the project needed public assistance like a new sales tax rebate.

“With the current supply chain and inflation on construction materials, we’re obviously in an increasing construction costs environment,” Koellner said. “We do need that assistance.”

The bill’s floor manager, Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, said he strongly supported the bill as a way to offset some costs for this second Bettendorf sports complex development.

"The investment for phase 2 is going to be substantial and costs have gone up in that time (since the first tax rebate was awarded)," Mohr said. "We thought it was appropriate for an $80 million investment the $5 million in sales tax rebate was a reasonable amount compared to their investment."

At the announcement of the new golf facility and development, Koellner said it could cost as much as between $75 million and $100 million to construct, depending on construction and labor costs.

The bill passed 3-0 out of subcommittee, and next would be considered by the Ways and Means Committee before being eligible for a floor vote.

