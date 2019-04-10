WHAT WE KNOW: Bishop Hill had applied for a $30,000 grant from state Sen. Chuck Weaver's office to build a new $45,000 restroom facility onto the old town hall by the ball diamond. It was thought the project would benefit both the ball diamond and help the village attract a renter for the town hall.
WHAT'S NEW: The village was contacted by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency about concerns over modification to the town hall building, which dates to the early 1900s, although Mayor Mike Funke said the only external change would be handicapped accessibility. He said whatever the village treasurer decides to do about the grant is all right with him, knowing the obstacles that might lie ahead. "I would still love to do something with that building," he said. "I think it would increase our chances of renting the front half." Village Clerk Terri Wigant said a bakery-brewery was right next to the town hall but has since been torn down and she has been told it was responsible for spurring the Bishop Hill Heritage Association to get into historic preservation. One of the original Colony buildings, Old Brick, was also in the vicinity of the town hall. Trustees tabled $17,000 fencing at the ball diamond in favor of the possibility of using that money towards the restroom project.
WHAT'S NEXT: The village was recently told by Cloudpoint that the company was no longer interested in doing business to digitize the cemetery records. Bishop Hill had objected to ongoing $600 annual costs. For now, the records will be kept manually as before.
