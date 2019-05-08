WHAT WE KNOW: Bishop Hill received notification it would receive a $30,000 grant through state Sen. Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria) to put in restrooms at the old village hall adjacent to the softball field.
WHAT'S NEW: Trustees learned Wednesday the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency wants to know what kind of windows will be used in construction before giving their approval for the project. Village treasurer Sharon Wexell said she thinks the village can use something acceptable to the preservation agency if new windows are needed. Originally the town faced a June 30 deadline for project completion, but the state has now given the town another year for completion by June 30, 2020.
WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees voted to place a referendum on the ballot for a cemetery tax at 0.025 percent. The tax would raise $366.17 based on last year's equalized assessed valuation. She said village attorney Michael Massie handed her information on the cemetery tax in October of 2016. She figures it would cost each homeowner $4 to $8 more per year in property taxes.
