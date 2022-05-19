Blackhawk Bank & Trust rejects donation of Rock Island Black Hawk statue

Blackhawk Bank & Trust has reversed course on the controversial donation of a statue depicting Sauk warrior Black Hawk from the city of Rock Island that the bank planned to display next to its drive-thru teller lanes at its Milan headquarters.

Mayor Mike Thoms said he spoke with Bank President Jim Huiskamp, who said the city would receive a letter this week detailing why the bank is refusing the donation.

"It's my understanding that the (bank's) board of directors had a meeting and they voted to return the gift," Thoms said. "They're the ones who asked for it, but they've opted not to take the statue. It's my understanding that the Native American organization reached out to board members and were able to convince them it wasn't a good idea.

"I am supposed to get a letter from the bank any day now," Thoms said. "Other than that, I don't know the reason why. It could have been bad press or there was a compelling argument to the board that it wasn't a good idea. The next question is, now what? I am going to work with city council and staff and find something to do with it. It's going to sit there and continue to deteriorate and be a sore eye for the city of Rock Island."

Members of the Quad Cities Native American Coalition could not be reached for comment.

Chairman of the board for Blackhawk Bank & Trust W. Gerard Huiskamp confirmed he sent a letter to Thoms on Tuesday explaining the bank's decision not to accept the statue.

"It has not been, and never will be, the intent of Blackhawk Bank to display the image of Black Hawk in a manner that is not dignified," Huiskamp said. "We hold the highest respect of this great Sauk leader who will forever be an important historical figure in the Quad-Cities and especially in Rock Island, which is the site of the Indian city Saukenuk."

The statue has stood on public land near the vacant Watchtower Plaza site, where it served as a sign holder on 11th Street, since the 1960s.

City council members declared the statue as surplus property during the Feb. 14 meeting and voted to donate it to Blackhawk Bank & Trust, whose slogan is "Choose the Chief" and whose logo is an image of the Native American leader. The bank had plans to place the statue on a stone pedestal amid landscaping and seating at its Milan location, 301 W. 4th St.

But members of the Quad Cities Native American Coalition and Native American advocates protested the donation of the statue at the March 14 city council meeting, saying it perpetuates negative stereotypes and shouldn't be displayed anywhere.

During the Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said he was grateful the bank changed its mind.

"I extend my gratitude to Blackhawk Bank for listening to our local Native American community and choosing to not move forward with relocating the Black Hawk sign," Parker said. "As a vocal supporter of the city reconsidering its donation to the bank, I am glad that the Native American Coalition has been heard."

