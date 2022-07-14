Blue Grass selling sewer system to Iowa-American water for $2 million

A state regulatory board cleared the way this week for Iowa-American Water to buy the City of Blue Grass's sanitary sewer system for $2 million and charge its own rates.

Once the deal is completed, it'll be Iowa-American Water's first sewer and stormwater system it owns and operates, a spokesperson said, and the company wants to take on more in the future.

The sale, too, means rates will go up for those 725 residential and commercial customers to offset costly upgrades needed bring the system up to state standards, according to regulatory filings. But city officials say it'll still be a smaller increase than if the city made the improvements itself.

Blue Grass already has some familiarity with Iowa-American Water — the utility company took over the city's water system after voters overwhelmingly approved the deal in a 2016 referendum. The city is one of eight eastern Iowa cities that get their water service from Iowa-American Water.

Under state law, the Iowa Utilities Board is required to review and approve a rate-regulated utility company buying a municipal-owned utility system. Blue Grass and Iowa-American Water got the green light earlier this week.

The decision by the state board also OK'd wastewater charges — $39.48 fixed monthly rate plus about 74 cents for each 100 gallons after 2,500 gallons.

That's a jump from the current minimum monthly charge of $22.69 for under 25 gallons.

According to regulatory filings, Iowa-American Water will have to complete more than $3 million in upgrades to the water system to bring it in line with Iowa Department of Natural Resources standards. The price hikes are meant to offset that cost.

City Clerk Ann Schmidt said the city conducted a cost analysis and found in order to keep ownership of the system and make the upgrades, Blue Grass would have needed to raise rates 250%. Plus, she said, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources denied the city's application for an extension on making the needed upgrades.

"We were kind of desperate," Schmidt said.

Iowa-American Water Spokesperson, Lisa Reisen said the company expected the transition to last "months not years," but didn't have an exact timeline.

The sale of the city's waste-water system didn't require voter approval, Schmidt said, but city staff and elected officials held three public meetings for community feedback.

"Being a small town, we had a lot of people come in and ask questions, and after answering those, people seemed to be very comfortable with the city's decision," Schmidt said. "The majority of the town understood the situation we were in and knew this was the best route to take financially."

The Iowa Utilities Board will monitor Iowa-American Water to ensure it makes the improvements, according to the filings, and the company will be required to look for other federal and state funding options to help offset the costs of improvements.