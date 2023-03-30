Board members for the newly created downtown alliance in Rock Island are in place to manage the Special Service Area.

Mayor Mike Thoms appointed the members, which the city council this week approved.

Aldermen last month approved an agreement for the Quad Cities Chamber to manage the Special Service Area, or SSA. The Chamber will provide place management services through a board — Rock Island Downtown Alliance — that consists of Rock Island residents, business owners, and property owners.

"The RIDA Board of Directors is a great, enthusiastic group of individuals that represent the makeup of the SSA District with diversity in many areas, such as small and large businesses, building owners, and residents," Thoms said. "This group of professionals is what the city needs to move the downtown vision forward."

The board will consist of 13 voting members, with the city manager serving as an ex-officio voting member of the board. The remainder consists of 12 non-permanent voting board members who will be elected, including two downtown residents, three downtown business owners, six downtown property owners, and one downtown non-profit owner, director, or leader.

Board members will serve three, two, and one-year terms.

Appointment of three-year terms, expiring in 2026:

DeAnna Freeman-Foster, owner, Big T Wear Big & Tall Clothing (business owner)

Raja Krishnamurthy, Information Technology Executive, Royal Neighbors of America (business and property owner)

Steven Ratcliff, owner, Bent River Brewing Company (business and property owner)

Greg Stecker, manager, Stecker Graphics (business and property owner)

Appointment of two-year terms, expiring 2025:

Brett Hitchcock, executive vice president, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse and The Speakeasy (business and property owner)

Arron Sutherland, president/chief executive officer, Illinois Casualty Company (resident, business, and property owner)

Brandy VandeWalle, owner, Skeleton Key Art & Antiques (residents, business, and property owner)

Nicole Watson-Lam, owner, Ms. BriMani's Hair and Beauty Supply and The Urban Reserve Luxury Rooftop Events (business and property owner)

Appointment of one-year terms, expiring 2024:

John Chow, executive director, Rock Island Housing Authority; CEO, Community Home Partners (nonprofit leader, business and property owner)

Benjamin Fawks, owner, Rozz-Tox (resident and business owner)

Erica Williams, resident, DuMarche Townhomes (resident and property owner)

Amanda Wood, development manager, Russel/Rock Island Investors (business and property owner)

Director of Downtown Rock Island, Jack Cullen, said the group has diverse perspectives, different areas of expertise, and a passion for the cause.

"They collectively live, work, play, eat, and shop in downtown Rock Island, so they know the opportunities and challenges we have in front of us," Cullen said.

Upon expiration of the appointees' initial terms, board members could be reappointed for three-year terms. Members also may serve two consecutive terms before they are required to take at least one year off before serving again.

The board also will form standing committees with specific focus areas.

Most of the organization's funding will come from the city, generated by the downtown SSA revenues. An annual work plan and budget will be subject to approval from city council.

The first work plan and budget must be submitted for city council approval by the end of June.

An SSA distinction works by levying a tax in a specific area of the city, which then benefits from the proceeds of the tax. Rock Island council members passed the new downtown taxing district last fall.

Property owners will pay a 1.15% tax on their assessed value.