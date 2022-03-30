Bob Wachtel retiring after 40 years as alderman in city of Geneseo

GENESEO — For 40 years, Bob Wachtel has represented the 2nd Ward as an alderman for the city of Geneseo.

When he started out as a man in his 20s, he was teaching business courses at the high school in Geneseo. His grandfather, Ollie Vandemore, served on the City Council in the 1950s and his father, James Wachtel, served on the council in the 1960s. Wachtel thought he might enjoy following in their footsteps, so he ran for office.

His last meeting was Tuesday, March 29. He's retiring and moving out of the district.

Wachtel said he connected with voters through teaching -- he retired from that 11 years ago -- his summer job running a painting company, and just being out around town.

"People would call me or stop me; I'd go to church and they'd talk to me. I'm very visible in the community. I think people like that, and I don't mind it," he said.

He started during "some controversial times."

"Mark Vandemore was retiring in the mid-'70s. It was during some controversial times," he recalled. "Through the years there has always been a battle keeping our electric utility in place, but we've always thought it was an important piece of Geneseo, and I think we were right.

Wachtel recalled a trash collection was a hot issue about 15 years ago. In some neighborhoods, one household would pay for multiple residents to dispose of trash.

"Some people were used to not paying," he said. "It was real inconsistent how we were collecting trash. We tried to make it fair and equal, and it's worked out really good. But people who were used to paying nothing really got upset."

There was also the effort to put in the city's two wind turbines and the five-acre solar farm.

"I was skeptical about that, but with the grants and the statistics it looked like it would be a reasonable asset for us," he said. He voted in favor of the projects.

Wachtel said the late Lowell Ewert served for over 20 years on the council, but no one had come close to his own 40-year record. As the senior alderman on the council there have been many occasions when he has reminded the council of the history of a particular issue.

"When we started doing studies of the sewer system I was able to remind them to avoid spending extra money repeating things that were done in the past, like studies," he said. "They've been good listeners."

"There is always a need for history because you don't want to repeat the mistakes you've made in the past," he said. "There are some good thinkers on there. I think we'll be fine."

Wachtel left the City Council in 1985 to run successfully for school board when there were school issues he wanted to address.

"I wanted to help realign and get these school issues fixed. There was a complete turnover, and we did straighten some things out," he said.

He was returned to City Council in 1993.

"I just feel like if I'm going to complain or have an opinion, I want to have a say," he said. "I don't have an agenda, I just want to have things work right."

"The reason I've been doing this so long, is the fact is sometimes they have conflicts or disagreements," he said. "It's a natural, good thing to have. The key is how you work through them. You need to come to a reasonable conclusion and then don't carry a grudge. Move on to the next issue.

"For example, gambling split the council and the mayor," he said, referring to the recent controversy over video gaming in which Mayor Sean Johnson twice cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the practice. Wachtel voted no.

"Since that time we never — nobody's mad at anybody," he said. "It's an issue that's resolved. It's done."

Although he has no plans to run for City Council again, his name is on the Republican primary ballot for County Board in District 1.

"There are 12 Republicans on the ballot — 10 will be nominated from that list, and two of us will not get nominated," he said.

Johnson termed Wachtel's 40-year tenure on the council "remarkable."

"You just don't see that in today's world," the mayor said. "He's a pillar of the community and a quiet leader. We are going to greatly miss him."

Wachtel said he was glad there were no current controversies on the council.

"I'm getting off at a time when things are going really well," he said. "I'm lucky. I'm happy about that."

The council approved James Roodhouse to succeed Wachtel during a special City Council session.

