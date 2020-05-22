Bobby Schilling's son takes over campaign since cancer diagnosis

Additionally, Terry committed to pulling all negative ads and called on Mariannette Miller-Meeks to do the same.

"Today I have taken the reins of the campaign," he said. "I have instructed them to take down all of our negative ads attacking (Miller-Meeks). We’re gonna run a positive campaign.

"I am going to challenge her while (Bobby) is in this state to pull down the negative campaign ads. We’re pulling down all of our negative ads, we’re asking you to do the same thing. Run all the ads you want, on television, anywhere, but tell your story. Stick to being positive. Tell people why they should vote for you, not why they should vote against my dad.

"I think it would send a clear message to voters in the district if Mariannette Miller-Meeks and her campaign were to pull down her negative campaign ads."

But the campaign cease fire didn't last for long.

Eric Woolson, campaign spokesman for Miller-Meeks, announced their campaign strategy would remain the same.