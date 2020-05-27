Bobby Schilling's son under fire for homophobic tweets

Terry doesn't think his social media comments will negatively impact his father's campaign.

"My positions and my Tweets have nothing to do with my dad's public policy platform," Terry said. "Although I will tell you, he is very concerned about what our kids are learning in school and doesn't think they should be learning how to masturbate. It's really important we keep our kids pure for as long as possible.

"The only way this would have a negative impact on the campaign is if voters actually want their kids to learn about very offensive forms of sexuality and being taught how to masturbate in school. That's the only way this will reflect poorly. I'm not worried about it; it is a Conservative primary.

"If you want your kids learning about homosexual sex and learning how to masturbate in school, by all means, vote for the Democrat — vote for (opponent Mariannette) Miller-Meeks."

Terry said his Tweets are not homophobic.

"I have many gay friends, I love them all," he said. "I hang out with them, I've had beers with them, I've smoked cigarettes with them.