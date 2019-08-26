MOLINE– Moline-Coal Valley School Board members returned from closed session Monday to deny a grievance that was filed against the district on April 25.
All board members approved the denial of the grievance, with the exception of Kate Schaefer who was absent. Board members held no public discussion regarding the matter.
Board members heard no comment during a Bond Information Notification Act, or BINA, hearing. Chief financial officer Dave McDermott said the hearing was required as part of the district’s initiative to sell $14 million worth of bonds for the physical education facility at Moline High School. Additionally, he said, the district’s intent to sell bonds has been advertised as required by law in the event anyone has questions regarding the matter.
Also Monday, board member Justin Anderson said he wanted to thank those who chose to respectfully speak about an issue. However, he said, he was “appalled by how some choose to come here behaving so outrageously entitled … they choose to humiliate themselves and spew gobbledygook in a blatant attempt to hide self-serving motives and intentions.”
Anderson said “as our processes continue, I do hope for a process that is clearer for everyone involved.”
After the meeting, Anderson was asked to clarify his comments and tie it to a particular topic of discussion. Anderson said his comments were intended for everyone who comes to board meetings representing an idea or side of an issue without appropriate background information.
In other business, board members:
– Heard public comment from Moline resident and Moline Blue Marlins Swim Club board member Brianna Pollock, who thanked the board for their attention and diligence regarding concerns raised by the club. She said the club is “100 percent committed to the Moline-Coal Valley School District and the high school and we look forward to working with everyone.” Several stakeholders with the swim club attended Aug. 13 special board meeting, with a few members also addressing the board publicly. As part of Monday’s agenda, board members approved a facility usage request authorizing swim practice for the Blue Marlins at the Moline High School Swimming Pool and the high school’s east gym. The agreement spans from Aug. 27 through June 2.
– Approved $58,300 for the purchase of staff devices. This purchase is part of the hardware replacement cycle.