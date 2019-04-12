Preparations for the demolition of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse are underway this morning in Rock Island. During a hearing Tuesday, Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge Jodi Hoos dismissed a lawsuit filed in an effort to halt demolition of the courthouse.
Matt Lair and Rob McKay, of Valley Construction, carefully remove a section of the founders' memorial from inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday in Rock Island. The tablets were being salvaged in preparation for demolition of the courthouse and placed in special storage.
Frank Butterfield, left, talk with his attorneys following a hearing Wednesday, March 6 in Peoria during which Judge Jodi Hoos issued a temporary restraining order to delay demolition of the Rock Island County courthouse.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos stands between the new Justice Center Annex and the historic Rock Island County courthouse Wednesday in Rock Island. Sheriff Bustos is in favor of razing the old courthouse with its decaying interior and crumbling front steps.
Preparations for the demolition of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse are underway this morning in Rock Island. During a hearing Tuesday, Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge Jodi Hoos dismissed a lawsuit filed in an effort to halt demolition of the courthouse.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
The historic Rock Island County Courthouse Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Matt Lair and Rob McKay, of Valley Construction, carefully remove a section of the founders' memorial from inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday in Rock Island. The tablets were being salvaged in preparation for demolition of the courthouse and placed in special storage.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Frank Butterfield, left, talk with his attorneys following a hearing Wednesday, March 6 in Peoria during which Judge Jodi Hoos issued a temporary restraining order to delay demolition of the Rock Island County courthouse.
SARAH HAYDEN
shayden@qconline.com
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos stands between the new Justice Center Annex and the historic Rock Island County courthouse Wednesday in Rock Island. Sheriff Bustos is in favor of razing the old courthouse with its decaying interior and crumbling front steps.
ROCK ISLAND — Landmarks Illinois posted bond of $336,000 Friday, just one day after the Third District Appellate Court issued a deadline of April 18 by which to pay the money.
The bond will ensure a temporary restraining order remains in effect as a lawsuit to prevent the demolition of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse works its way through the appeals process.
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said he expected the bond to be posted.
"I can't say I was surprised, but it looks like they were able to accomplish it sooner than the court said they had to post the bond," McGehee said.
"The court will determine how the bond money will be apportioned, if any," McGehee said. "If Landmarks Illinois wins, then the court will still determine if there are any damages and how to deal with them."
Frank Butterfield, president of the Landmarks Illinois Springfield office, said the preservation group moved quickly.
"We have been committed to posting the required bond. Our process was underway prior to the court notifying us yesterday," Butterfield said. "When the appellate court first notified us on April 1, we spoke with the other plaintiffs. We contacted Traveler's (Insurance) right away because that paperwork takes time.
"We'll continue to comply with the court's instructions as we stand behind the merits of our case and the reuse potential of the courthouse," Butterfield said.
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider notified county board members by email shortly after the bond was posted on Friday.
"Its part of the process," Snider said. "It's another step to whatever resolution we end up getting to. I appreciate the perspective; I think it's reasonable on both sides."
Landmarks Illinois filed suit Feb. 6 with five other plaintiffs in a combined effort to stop demolition of the historic courthouse, built between 1895 and 1897.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation; the Rock Island Preservation Society; the Moline Preservation Society; the Broadway Historic District Association; and Frederick Shaw, one of the bondholders in the Justice Center Annex project, joined Landmarks Illinois in the suit against Rock Island County and the Public Building Commission.
Diane Oestreich, a member of the Rock Island Preservation Society, joined as an additional plaintiff in the case as a taxpayer.
The case was moved to Peoria County to avoid conflict of interest.
During the first hearing March 6, Peoria County Judge Jodi Hoos issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of the courthouse pending the next court proceeding.
Hoos dismissed the case March 19, stating the plaintiffs' lacked legal standing, and vacated the temporary restraining order.
An emergency petition was filed March 21 by Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, attorneys for the plaintiffs, with the Third District Appellate Court and approved the following day with the stipulation that bond be paid.
The amount was set at $336,000 after Phil Thiele, the construction manager overseeing the project, filed an affidavit outlining the costs to Gilbane Building Co. and Valley Construction if they lost their contracts with the county as a result of the lawsuit.
Valley Construction was the only company to submit an offer to demolish the courthouse with a bid of $430,490.
The bond was paid by Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America on behalf of Landmarks Illinois on Thursday, and filed with Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert Friday at 11:43 a.m.
A date for the appeal hearing has not been scheduled.
"This can go anywhere from a month to six months or longer," McGehee said. "It depends on what the appeals court wants to do with it."