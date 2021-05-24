Breaking: Scott County supervisors to tap former Davenport alderwoman to fill county auditor vacancy

"The role of auditor is to manage a business department," Knobbe said Monday. "Their primary daily functions is to pay the bills and make sure our vendors ... get paid promptly and fairly, as well as running elections. It's rare to find someone with experience in both. And Kerri is clearly a competent, innovative and professional business manager. ... And she’s been around elections, running her own local campaigns, and is familiar with the rules and regulations of that."

Knobbe added that he has "never known her to be driven by party politics."

"And I think that's what we saw with Roxanna (Moritz)," Knobbe said. "She was very fair and honest in my campaigns."

Knobbe added Beck approached Tompkins months ago, as news came out that Moritz was looking to step down. Tompkins, Knobbe said, was one of several names he and Beck kicked around, but was the only one Beck approached.

As for the secrecy surrounding Tompkins' selection, Knobbe reiterated "until we had a green light to appoint, we didn’t want to jeopardize that employment situation of hers."

"I had to respect her request that we be private about this until the time was right," he said.