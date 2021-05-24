Breaking: Scott County supervisors to tap former Davenport alderwoman to fill county auditor vacancy

Republican Scott County supervisors on Tuesday will recommend former Davenport City Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins be appointed the next Scott County Auditor.
The position, among other duties, oversees and runs elections within the county, and comes with a taxpayer-funded salary set at $90,949 for the current fiscal year.
An email sent to supervisors Monday night by Assistant County Administrator Mary Thee, just hours ahead of their specially scheduled 8 a.m. Tuesday meeting, states Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck will recommend Tompkins be appointed to fill the vacancy left by former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz.
Moritz, a Democrat, retired April 23.
Beck declined to comment Monday night on Tompkins' selection.
Tompkins, according to a resume included in the email, served six years on Davenport City Council, after choosing not to seek re-election in 2019. Tompkins represented Davenport's 8th Ward, which covers the north-central section of the city, and served at Mayor Pro Tempore and chairwoman of the city council's finance committee.
Previously, Beck and fellow Republican Supervisor Tony Knobbe had refused to release the name of the lone candidate being considered to become the next Scott County Auditor at that person's request. The pair have said the individual requested their name not be made public for fear it would jeopardize their current employment if leaked ahead of Tuesday's meeting.
The agenda and call-in instructions to listen to the meeting are available at www.scottcountyiowa.gov/board/board-meetings.
Tompkins currently serves at business manager at MindFire Communications, a full-service advertising agency based in Le Claire. Prior to that she served as a business administrator at Christ Church and a program and client solutions manager for Volt Consulting Group and Volt Managed Service Programs.
According to her resume, Tompkins "administered 180 contingent staff who reported to John Deere managers" at John Deere Davenport Works and Deere & Company World Wide Headquarters in Moline. Her duties included executing performance evaluations, hiring and terminating staff, coaching and supporting Volt contingents.
Tompkins has a master's degree in social work from St. Ambrose University, is knowledgeable with accounting principles, has financial, payroll and human resource experience, and has been a resident of Scott County for 42 years, according to a list of qualifications emailed by Beck to supervisors.
Beck, in the email, states Tompkins "brings an outside fresh perspective" and "supports initiatives to increase awareness of local racial inequities."
"The role of auditor is to manage a business department," Knobbe said Monday. "Their primary daily functions is to pay the bills and make sure our vendors ... get paid promptly and fairly, as well as running elections. It's rare to find someone with experience in both. And Kerri is clearly a competent, innovative and professional business manager. ... And she’s been around elections, running her own local campaigns, and is familiar with the rules and regulations of that."
Knobbe added that he has "never known her to be driven by party politics."
"And I think that's what we saw with Roxanna (Moritz)," Knobbe said. "She was very fair and honest in my campaigns."
Knobbe added Beck approached Tompkins months ago, as news came out that Moritz was looking to step down. Tompkins, Knobbe said, was one of several names he and Beck kicked around, but was the only one Beck approached.
As for the secrecy surrounding Tompkins' selection, Knobbe reiterated "until we had a green light to appoint, we didn’t want to jeopardize that employment situation of hers."
"I had to respect her request that we be private about this until the time was right," he said.
Supervisor Ken Croken, a Democrat, on Monday night said he plans to request supervisors on Tuesday table Tompkins' appointment.
"I know very little about her or her background," Croken wrote in a text message Monday. "More importantly, I do not understand why the GOP majority has kept her appointment such a closely guarded secret until now, hours before the scheduled vote. It is inappropriate to ask a member of the board to vote on this all-important appointment with no opportunity to consider Mrs. Tompkins or allow the supervisors, and more importantly the public, to weigh in on her suitability."
Knobbe last week told the Times "the public will certainly have a chance to weigh in" on the auditor appointment Tuesday.
There is nothing on Tuesday's supervisors' agenda to suggest that the public will be given an opportunity to air concerns or voice objections before supervisors vote on making an appointment.
Meanwhile, Republican Scott County Supervisor John Maxwell continued to maintain he did not know who Beck and Knobbe planned to nominate to fill the auditor vacancy, and had not discussed it with the two supervisors.
That despite the North Scott Press reporting last week that Maxwell had spoken with the prospective appointee, whom fellow Republican supervisors Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe have refused to name.
Maxwell told the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch Argus Friday he had been "left in the dark," and suggested an intent by Beck and Knobbe to skirt Iowa's public meeting requirements.
In an interview Monday, Maxwell claimed the North Scott Press was mistaken when it reported he "knows and has spoken with the prospective appointee." Maxwell claims he was pressed to name the appointee, which he said he would not, and that the North Scott Press took that to mean he knows the identity of the prospective appointee.
"I don't know who it is. Still don't know who it is," Maxwell continued to assert Monday.
The North Scott Press on Monday declined to comment on its reporting, but has not issued a correction.
The level of secrecy has raised questions as to whether Republican supervisors violated Iowa's open meetings law.
Croken enlisted an attorney, who sent a letter Friday to Scott County Attorney Michael Walton requesting his office look into the matter, suggesting Beck, Knobbe and Maxwell had reached a consensus in private, in violation of state law, on extending an offer to their preferred appointee.
Walton on Monday said he intends to request a closed-door meeting with supervisors at their next scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting on June 8 to discuss the letter, citing potential litigation.
"The letter alleges violating the open meetings law that could result in litigation," Walton said, adding he does not anticipate the prospect of litigation to hinder supervisors from going ahead with Tuesday's planned vote on an appointment.
Maxwell on Monday was critical of the secretive process used by Beck and Knobbe to fill the auditor vacancy, and said he will likely not vote Tuesday to appoint their unnamed candidate. Maxwell, however, did not rule out doing so in the future, after having time to "vet this person."
"I'm not saying I won't vote for this person eventually, but I can tell you I don't feel comfortable voting without knowing that it's a good candidate to put in there," Maxwell said. "The only way that I would is if I said, 'Oh! That's the person. I know this person. I know this person very well, and I do feel comfortable.' But that, I think, is pretty rare."
Scott County Democrats announced last week they will launch a petition to force a special election to fill the vacant Scott County Auditor position, seen as a long shot.
The petitioners will need collect nearly 9,300 valid signatures from eligible Scott County voters in 14 days after supervisors make an appointment.
"If we expect to have transparent, fair and secure elections, we need to begin with a process to select our commissioner of elections in a transparent and fair way," Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman Elesha Gayman said in a statement Monday. "The head commissioner of our elections must be someone the voters can have absolute trust and faith in to conduct and preserve our most important right in a democracy: Our right to vote."