Breaking: U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos will not seek reelection

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., won’t run for re-election next year. The five-term congresswoman is making a public announcement today that she will end her run in the House after her term ends.

Bustos said her decision came after a periodic assessment of her career, something she says she’s done every 10 years. The Moline Democrat said her health is good and that she has no future job lined up, other than to continue representing the 17th District.

“I have no plans over these next 20 months to do anything but great work for this congressional district,” Bustos said in a telephone interview. “I’ll be able to figure this out. I always have big dreams and big hopes, and so I’m confident that whatever the next chapter is, it will be something where I’ll be in a position to help make a difference.

“I feel like I’m a big thinker, and I think everything will turn out OK,” she added.

Bustos said announcing her decision now gives potential successors time to line up their own campaigns.

“I’m not running from anything. I’m proud. I’m holding my head high. I believe it’s time for a new voice, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure that we elect somebody who’s great,” she said.