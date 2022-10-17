Budget award

Staff in Scott County won three budget reporting awards, making Scott one of 317 counties in the nation to earn the recognition, according to a press release.

Ken Beck, Chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, announced today that Scott County has

been awarded the Popular Annual Financial Report (Fiscal Year 2021) in addition to already being

awarded the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (Fiscal Year 2021), and the Annual Budget

Report (Fiscal Year 2023). The County qualified as a “Triple Crown” winner for the fiscal year 2021

by receiving recognition for all three programs for the same fiscal year. Scott County is one of 317

government organizations in the nation to be recognized as a “Triple Crown” winner. Only two

governments in Iowa, Scott and Linn County, have previously qualified for this recognition.

 Popular Annual Financial Report – Fiscal Year 2021

The Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) awarded for the sixth (6th) time. The Certificate of

Achievement is the highest form of recognition for excellence in state and local government financial

reporting. In order to be awarded a Certificate of Achievement, a government is evaluated on

information presented, reader appeal, understandability, distribution, and other elements including

the government’s type and size and the creativity and usefulness of the report. The County must

also publish and Annual Compressive Financial Report (ACFR) and receive a Certificate in

achievement in that program as well.

The PAFR report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program

including demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial

story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the PAFR.

The Board of Supervisors has designated the continued achievement of this certification as a

priority. The Board expressed their appreciation to David Farmer, CPA, MPA Director of Budget and

Administrative Services in Administration; Renee Luze-Johnson and Deborah Dierkes, Executive

Assistants; Chris Berge and Amanda Orr, ERP/ECM Analysts, Mahesh Sharma, County Administrator,

and all the County departments for their work and professional guidance in helping the County to

obtain this financial reporting honor.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 22,500 government finance

professionals. The association produces a variety of technical publications in various fields of

governmental finance, and represents the public finance community in Chicago, IL and Washington

D.C.