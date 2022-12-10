Budget surplus for Rock Island's new year

Rock Island’s proposed budget shows it is likely to begin the next calendar year with a surplus of about $8 million in its reserves.

Finance Director Linda Barnes presented the proposed budget to council, which will get its first reading Monday.

Rock Island has a policy of keeping at least 60 to 90 days of budgeted operating expenditures — $10 million to $15 million — on hand in case of emergencies.

The budget shows revenues outpacing expenditures by about $667,000 in the general fund, but Barnes said that since presenting the budget and making additional adjustments, the general fund now has a deficit of $685,000.

A portion of the surplus will be allocated to balance the general revenue fund, she said.

When presenting the budget to council, Barnes told aldermen the city has "come a long way" in balancing the general fund in recent years and that state revenues have helped, along with money from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

"At last year's budget presentation there was a deficit of $1.38 million. Two years ago there was a deficit of $3.67 million, so we have come a long way in balancing the general fund," Barnes said.

Looking at the current calendar year and projecting out for the remainder of 2022, revenues are coming in higher than what was expected, said. State revenues have been especially helpful.

The highest expenditures in the city's general fund by departments are $17 million in police, $13.2 million in fire, $6 million in public works, and $7.8 million in finance, which includes a transfer of about $5.3 million in ARPA funding.

Personnel makes up the majority of the general revenue fund at about $32.9 million or 67%. Those expenses include $16.8 million for salaries, $10.1 million for pensions, and $3.4 million for health insurance.

The proposed tax rate will see an increase of a few cents, going from $2.748 per $100 assessed value to $2.751 per $100 assessed value for the upcoming year. The property tax revenue for the city will also remain stagnant, equaling to $752 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

"I think our goal is to try to keep that tax rate as level as possible," Barnes said.

A resident's property tax bill makes up several taxing districts, including the county, school district, airport, and townships. Property tax is allocated towards police and fire pensions, the library, parks, and the general revenue fund.

Due to inflation, minimum wage increases, and property tax revenue remaining stagnant, the library and parks funds are facing a deficit in the proposed budget. Parks estimated deficit is $859,666 and the estimated budget shortfall for the library fund is $302,144.

The two funds are supported with a mix of fees and taxes and City Manager Todd Thompson said their expenses are growing at a faster pace than their revenues.

"Every year you're kind of faced with this imbalance between them," Thompson said, adding that the council must consider whether to continue to sustain them with taxes or, possibly, fee increases.

The general revenue fund makes up the largest portion of the city's overall budget, which includes more than 40 funds. The overall budget shows $158.4 million in expenditures and $144.6 million in revenue.

Though the overall budget shows a $14 million shortfall, Barnes said, she would not consider it a shortfall, clarifying that many of the funds throughout the budget have cash available to cover any deficits.

A public hearing for the budget will be held at council chambers on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:45 p.m. followed by the first reading of the ordinance to adopt the budget.

The final reading for the budget will be Monday, Dec. 19.