For tenants of The Davenport

The American Red Cross, along with community and government partners, are hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center for residents impacted by the partial building collapse at 324 Main Street.

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Davenport Bitner YMCA, 630 E. 4th Street, Davenport, IA

What: The Red Cross and partners will be providing resources and assistance to those affected as they plan next steps in their recovery. Those seeking assistance are asked to please bring proof of address and photo I.D if available. For questions, please call (571) 562-1254.

City of Davenport staff will be one site to assist with the intake process of the financial assistance from the City of Davenport provided to residents impacted.

Other resources and contacts:

The American Red Cross, 1-800-REDCROSS

Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., 563-324-4808; Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday-Friday this week.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the incident at 324 Main Street in Davenport. That proclamation activates grant assistance and case management services to be made available. Details can be found here.

Community members wishing to make donations or volunteer to those in need can do so through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or through the Salvation Army.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has opened the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund to assist residents who have been displaced. Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so at www.qccommunityfoundation.org/qcdisasterrecovery.