Business Interruption Grants available for small businesses in Illinois

There is relief available for small businesses suffering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another round of funding from the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Program in Illinois has been made available; applications are due Dec. 15 by 5 p.m. Funds are provided through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), if applicants meet eligibility requirements.

The State of Illinois launched BIG in June, with $636 million from the CARES Act. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly created the program to provide economic relief for small businesses hit hardest by COVID-19, the largest program of its kind in the country.

More than $140 million has been awarded to 5,500 small businesses in 520 communities across the state, with priority given to the hardest-hit communities and businesses. Once requirements are met, funding is released within weeks of the time the application is accepted.