Businessman wants Orion's help with pipe on his flood-prone property

WHAT WE KNOW: Businessman Jason West of West Concrete has asked the Orion Village Board to think about what might be done to alleviate concern about a 42-inch pipe meeting a 5-foot pipe on his flood-prone property.

WHAT'S NEW: West spoke with trustees Monday, noting the flooding and asking the board if anything might be done with tax-increment financing district monies as his property is in the TIF district. The village maintains a 42-inch pipe across its property, but street chairman Neal Nelson said there could be a problem if West matches up with the tube and the village later wants to put in a bigger tube. West is planning to put commercial building on the property but not over the pipe. He said he could wait a month and a half for answers.

"All I'm doing is asking for help, and I'm asking for your thoughts," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: New Main Street director Krystin White gave a presentation on her organization's new ideas, saying it would act more as a Chamber of Commerce. She requested $6,000 for 2023 with the opportunity to come back and ask for more if she presents a detailed plan. Village President Jim Cooper noted the energy White was bringing to the position and said she "emphasizes more economic development, and I think that's what we've been lacking." The budget requests will be acted on during the board's regular budget process later this spring. Also, following a closed session at the last Orion meeting, the board decided to pursue the case against the Orion couple with more than three cats on their property at the appellate level again, saying they felt Henry County Circuit Judge Dana McReynolds was wrong in his recent ruling to allow the cats to stay.

