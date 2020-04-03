Bustos: $1.1 million coming to Quad Cities to help with COVID-19 response

"The CARES Act is the largest economic aid package in the history of our country," Bustos said. "It is an 880-page bill. I think it's worth noting that when you have a bill that is the largest in history, it is an imperfect bill, but it's a good start of what we need to do to be helpful to people."

Bustos said the most-asked question she receives is from people wanting to know when they will receive their personal stimulus money. As part of the third stimulus package, Congress approved sending up to $1,200 to each American who makes less than $75,000 and $500 per each child. The money will be direct-deposited into the bank accounts of those who have filed taxes electronically within the past two years.

Bustos said 60 million deposits will be made the week of April 13 based on 2018 or 2019 tax returns. For those who did not file electronically, paper checks will be mailed beginning the week of May 4.

"There will be 5 million checks per week that will be sent out," Bustos said. "That is the most that the IRS can process. That will start with the lowest earners who filed their taxes."

Bustos said she just learned those who are on Social Security and disability also will have $1,200 deposited directly in their bank accounts.