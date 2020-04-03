Bustos: $1.1 million coming to Quad Cities to help with COVID-19 response

The cities of Rock Island and Moline will receive more than $1 million from part of the federal government's recently-passed stimulus package.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, on Wednesday announced she secured $4.9 million for the 17th Congressional District, including $649,119 for Rock Island and $478,057 for Moline in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).
The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's CDBG and Emergency Solutions Grants program and the money can be used for housing, public facilities and local economic development.
"It allows these towns to be reimbursed for anything associated with COVID-19 response activities, and it also eliminates the caps on how much these towns can spend on public services," Bustos said during a Thursday phone call. "We think it will be immediate help. It can used for any housing crises or homelessness that's associated with these towns."
The CARES Act allows municipalities to be reimbursed by the federal government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The CARES Act is the largest economic aid package in the history of our country," Bustos said. "It is an 880-page bill. I think it's worth noting that when you have a bill that is the largest in history, it is an imperfect bill, but it's a good start of what we need to do to be helpful to people."
Bustos said the most-asked question she receives is from people wanting to know when they will receive their personal stimulus money. As part of the third stimulus package, Congress approved sending up to $1,200 to each American who makes less than $75,000 and $500 per each child. The money will be direct-deposited into the bank accounts of those who have filed taxes electronically within the past two years.
Bustos said 60 million deposits will be made the week of April 13 based on 2018 or 2019 tax returns. For those who did not file electronically, paper checks will be mailed beginning the week of May 4.
"There will be 5 million checks per week that will be sent out," Bustos said. "That is the most that the IRS can process. That will start with the lowest earners who filed their taxes."
Bustos said she just learned those who are on Social Security and disability also will have $1,200 deposited directly in their bank accounts.
"That is something we have been working on as House Democrats," she said. "We have been getting a lot of questions about that. We put pressure on the (Trump) administration to make sure that was happening and we just got confirmation yesterday."
In addition, Bustos said small businesses will receive help with $10,000 emergency grants, a paycheck protection program and zero-interest loans.
Bustos, who sits on the House Agriculture Committee, said she also receives a lot of questions from family farmers.
"We want to make sure farmers can access those Small Business Administration grants, just like anybody else who owns a small business," she said. "We were able to get $9.5 billion in disaster assistance for our livestock farmers, dairy farmers, crop farmers and people who are part of farmers' markets."
Bustos said lawmakers are aware more may have to be done in terms of economic relief for residents and the economy.
"We need to know what is missing from this federal aid package," she said. "We know this was a compromised bill. This bill is imperfect; it does not include everything we will need. We know we are going to have to do more for hospitals and first responders. We can't deliver tele-health if we can't address our rural broadband (issue.)
"We want to make sure that when this pandemic is over, that we had as many small businesses who were operational before this, can be operational after this. We want to make sure families can get through this."
