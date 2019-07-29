WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, is coming under attack for her leadership of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, its lack of diversity among high-ranking members and the lack of outreach among Latino voters.
Bustos, who is chairwoman of the DCCC, made an unplanned trip back to Washington Sunday in an effort to quiet the criticism, canceling events scheduled for Monday in Monmouth, Rock Island and Keithsburg.
Bustos' speedy return to the capital comes days after the House went into an extended summer recess.
Bustos was scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at Laborers' Local 309 Hall, 2835 7th Ave., Rock Island, to speak about the newly passed federal minimum wage bill — the Raise the Wage Act — and pension legislation called the Butch Lewis Act.
The DCCC is the campaign arm of the party, and works to fund raise, campaign and elect Democrats. Bustos was elected chairwoman in November.
Jared Smith, DCCC communications director, could not be reached for comment Monday.
Bustos has agreed to undergo diversity and inclusion training with the organization's employees in August in an effort to calm criticism.
DCCC Executive Director Allison Jaslow announced her resignation on her Twitter account Monday afternoon amid demands for her termination from Democratic lawmakers.
"As I told the team today, they are without a doubt the most talented group of people I've ever worked with in my life," Jaslow wrote on Twitter. "It was an honor and a true privilege to work with them every day and know with confidence that the Democratic house majority will be protected with their relentless dedication, and under the leadership of Chairwoman Bustos."
Meanwhile, the National Republican Congressional Committee took to Twitter Monday to mock Bustos' quick return to Washington. NRCC members posted photos of balloons tied to a box of Kleenex left on the steps of the Democratic National Headquarters on Capital Street, followed by a Tweet of a GIF image showing Bustos entering the DCCC office, which is engulfed in flames.
Bustos endured criticism in recent months when she announced the DCCC would not support Democratic candidates who challenged incumbent Democratic lawmakers, drawing the ire of progressive Democrats.