Bustos didn't attend briefing before stock sale

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, did not attend a congressional briefing on the coronavirus before selling stocks, despite accusations from Republicans that she benefited by the trades.

According to a financial disclosure report signed by Bustos on March 7, she sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Walt Disney Company stock and bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Target Corporation.

The stocks are part of an IRA managed through a Wells Fargo bank account.

"She sold her Disney stock and bought Target on Feb 10," said Joe Hackler, a spokesman for the Illinois Republican Party. "She had made no prior transactions in 2020 before the briefing on Feb 7. The Disney stock was at a near 5-year high when she sold it. She then bought Target, an essential business still open to the public.

"And maybe most odd of all, she made the transaction on Feb 10 but had not uttered one single word or warning about coronavirus to the public until a tweet on Feb 26 — more than two weeks later."

Bustos' financial disclosure form shows the Target stock was sold 10 days after being purchased, on Feb. 25.