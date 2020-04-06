Bustos didn't attend briefing before stock sale

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, did not attend a congressional briefing on the coronavirus before selling stocks, despite accusations from Republicans that she benefited by the trades.
According to a financial disclosure report signed by Bustos on March 7, she sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Walt Disney Company stock and bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Target Corporation.
The stocks are part of an IRA managed through a Wells Fargo bank account.
"She sold her Disney stock and bought Target on Feb 10," said Joe Hackler, a spokesman for the Illinois Republican Party. "She had made no prior transactions in 2020 before the briefing on Feb 7. The Disney stock was at a near 5-year high when she sold it. She then bought Target, an essential business still open to the public.
"And maybe most odd of all, she made the transaction on Feb 10 but had not uttered one single word or warning about coronavirus to the public until a tweet on Feb 26 — more than two weeks later."
Bustos' financial disclosure form shows the Target stock was sold 10 days after being purchased, on Feb. 25.
Heather Sager, communications director for Bustos, said Bustos was not a member of the subcommittee included in the Feb. 7 coronavirus briefing referenced by Republicans, nor was Bustos invited to participate in the briefing.
"Getting a fake news blog to publish lies is how Washington insiders start fake rumors," Sager said, referring to a story run by Breitbart.com. "It’s the oldest trick in the book. They made a provably false smear attack. These are lies, pure and simple."
The Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times was allowed to view Bustos' private calendar and confirmed Bustos did not attend a coronavirus briefing Feb. 7.
Sager said Bustos has a portfolio manager who makes stock trades on her behalf, and she is not notified of trades until after they have taken place. According to the financial disclosure form, Bustos was not notified of the Feb. 10 trades until March 2.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.