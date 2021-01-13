Bustos, Duckworth and Durbin weigh in on impeachment

Bustos also released a statement late Tuesday night calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The 25th Amendment stipulates the president may be removed if the vice president and a majority of the president's cabinet agree that the president is unable to carry out the powers and duties of the office. If invoked, Pence would become acting president.

"If a leader cannot or will not lead, then he must resign or be removed. Last week, the President exhibited an unmistakable and grave failure of leadership," Bustos said. "Last week, our nation refused to bow down to domestic terrorists. Today, we will take the next step in removing from office a man who chose violence over patriotism. I urge Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment immediately so we may begin to deliver justice and our nation may begin to heal.”

After Pence signaled he would not invoke the 25th Amendment, Bustos told Yahoo Finance that the insurrectionists "wanted to kill people like me. They wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi. They wanted to kill Vice President Pence."

"These are people who are violent and crazed. And Donald Trump stirred them up — told them that he wanted to walk with them over to the Capitol," Bustos said.

