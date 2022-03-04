Bustos, Durbin press for progress on long-delayed Moline-to-Chicago passenger rail

Illinois Democrats U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin met this week with Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman to press for progress on the long-delayed passenger rail project that would connect Moline with Chicago.

Durbin and Bustos wrote a letter last month to the state transportation department and the Iowa Interstate Railroad urging them to finalize an agreement on the scope and costs of infrastructure upgrades before the latest funding extension expires in 2024.

"With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Illinois will soon see a new era in infrastructure," Durbin said in a news release. "In meeting with Secretary Osman, I expressed my hope that we can finally make progress on the Quad Cities Rail Project and reaffirmed my commitment to supporting our region’s infrastructure projects on a federal level."

The passenger rail project has been in the works for more than a decade. About $177 million in federal funding was awarded to the rail project in 2010. The project was delayed during Illinois' budget crisis and the then-governor froze new projects. In 2019, the project was revived when the state allocated $225 million for it in addition to the federal funds.

Now, negotiations have stalled between IDOT and the railroad company.

According to Durbin and Bustos, the latest federal funding extension will expire in 2024 unless the department and the railroad company reach an agreement on track upgrades.

Former Illinois Deputy Secretary of Transportation Doug House said in October that the current rail lines are categorized as Class II and Class III for transporting freight, livestock or cars. The rail lines need a higher class and safety category to transport people, he said, and an agreement must be in place in order for construction to begin.

"We are in a pivotal moment for infrastructure improvements across the country – and I’m focused on ensuring that communities in Northwest and Central Illinois benefit from these investments," Bustos said in a news release. "Today, I joined Senator Dick Durbin to urge Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman to meet this moment by making real progress on a long-overdue Amtrak line between the Quad-Cities and Chicago. Now is the time to get this done."

